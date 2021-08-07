State Patrol investigating Howard County in-custody death

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an in-custody death Thursday afternoon in Howard County involving a St. Libory man.

The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday when the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a subject. The sheriff’s office went to conduct a welfare check and located the man near Denton Road and Seventh Avenue, north of St. Libory.

“As deputies attempted to make contact, the subject suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Deputies attempted to render medical aid, but the subject died a short time later.”

The man was a 53-year-old from St. Libory.

The person who made the call to the State Patrol may have been the deceased, said Cody Thomas, the State Patrol’s public relations director.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the incident. In accordance with Nebraska Statute, the investigation is being conducted as an in-custody death. No law enforcement officers fired a weapon during the incident and no officers were injured.