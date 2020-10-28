State Patrol looking for recruits; training set to start in July

The Nebraska State Patrol is looking for the next class of recruits to join the ranks as Nebraska State Troopers. Applications now are open for the State Patrol’s 65th Basic Recruit Camp.
The recruits of NSP Camp 65 will begin training in July and will be sworn in as troopers in December 2021.
“Nebraska State troopers and investigators serve our state in a wide variety of specialty positions,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “We’re looking for men and women who have the drive to serve our communities. At the NSP Training Academy, these recruits will learn to use that drive to develop the skills necessary to serve our state with honor, professionalism and compassion.”
Troopers serve Nebraska in a multitude of ways. Once new troopers earn their badge, they’ll start their career on the road in the NSP Patrol Division. After two years, troopers can then apply for positions in numerous disciplines, such as Investigative Services, Carrier Enforcement, SWAT, Technical Crimes, K-9, Crisis Negotiations, Community Service and many more.
“Within the Nebraska State Patrol, the road can take you anywhere,” Bolduc said. “We have troopers who spend their entire careers working the road because that’s what they love. We also have troopers who acquire new skill sets to serve in a diverse range of job functions. It’s amazing to see where the road takes every trooper throughout his or her career.”
Recruits earn $21 per hour during the 22 weeks of training at the NSP Training Academy. Upon graduation, troopers start with an annual salary of $47,944 and benefits, including medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave and full retirement benefits.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens and at least 21 by Dec. 17, 2021, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have high school diplomas or GEDs. Additional information about the application and selection process, including physical requirements, can be found at the Become A Trooper section of the NSP website statepatrol.nebraska.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.