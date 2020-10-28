State Patrol looking for recruits; training set to start in July

The Nebraska State Patrol is looking for the next class of recruits to join the ranks as Nebraska State Troopers. Applications now are open for the State Patrol’s 65th Basic Recruit Camp.

The recruits of NSP Camp 65 will begin training in July and will be sworn in as troopers in December 2021.

“Nebraska State troopers and investigators serve our state in a wide variety of specialty positions,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “We’re looking for men and women who have the drive to serve our communities. At the NSP Training Academy, these recruits will learn to use that drive to develop the skills necessary to serve our state with honor, professionalism and compassion.”

Troopers serve Nebraska in a multitude of ways. Once new troopers earn their badge, they’ll start their career on the road in the NSP Patrol Division. After two years, troopers can then apply for positions in numerous disciplines, such as Investigative Services, Carrier Enforcement, SWAT, Technical Crimes, K-9, Crisis Negotiations, Community Service and many more.