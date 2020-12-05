State Patrol names new commander of Troop C, captain of Training Academy

Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby has been named commander of Troop C, based in Grand Island, and Lt. Greg Miller has been promoted to director of training and captain at the State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island.

Previous Troop C Capt. Russell Lewis has been promoted to Administration Services major. Roby, who had been the academy’s director of training, was named commander of Troop C following Lewis’ promotion.

“Capt. Miller and Capt. Roby each have a wealth of experience in numerous areas of NSP operations,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “Both are proven leaders who bring extensive knowledge to their new positions and each will be a tremendous asset to the troopers already serving and the recruits training to join the team.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller began his career with the State Patrol in 1999, assigned to the carrier enforcement division in Greenwood. He has since served in the Patrol Division in several areas of the state, including Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Lincoln and Omaha, as well as internal affairs in Lincoln.