State Patrol names new commander of Troop C, captain of Training Academy

Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby has been named commander of Troop C, based in Grand Island, and Lt. Greg Miller has been promoted to director of training and captain at the State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island.
Previous Troop C Capt. Russell Lewis has been promoted to Administration Services major. Roby, who had been the academy’s director of training, was named commander of Troop C following Lewis’ promotion.
“Capt. Miller and Capt. Roby each have a wealth of experience in numerous areas of NSP operations,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “Both are proven leaders who bring extensive knowledge to their new positions and each will be a tremendous asset to the troopers already serving and the recruits training to join the team.”
Miller began his career with the State Patrol in 1999, assigned to the carrier enforcement division in Greenwood. He has since served in the Patrol Division in several areas of the state, including Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Lincoln and Omaha, as well as internal affairs in Lincoln.
“I am honored and fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the very dedicated and talented staff at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy,” Miller said in a news release. “This team is dedicated to providing our entire agency the most up-to-date and relevant training possible to better serve the citizens of Nebraska.”
Roby has been with the State Patrol since 1996, beginning his career in the carrier enforcement division in North Platte. He then served in the Patrol Division in Troop C for 18 years before joining the Training Academy staff and eventually rising to the rank of Training Academy captain in 2018.
“Troop C is a special place with a talented group of troopers, investigators and civilian team members all working together,” Roby said in the release. “I’m excited to be back in Troop C working alongside this team to keep central Nebraska safe.”
Miller and Roby each have more than a decade of experience on the NSP SWAT Team, have been instructors in several areas of expertise and are both 2018 graduates of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety — School of Police Staff and Command.
