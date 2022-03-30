 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Patrol takes old mortar shell taken into Grand Island pawn shop Tuesday

G.I. Loan Shop

G.I. Loan Shop at 1004 W. Second St. was evacuated as a precaution Tuesday afternoon when a customer took a mortar shell into the business. The ammunition was deemed to be safe.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

A package taken to G.I. Loan Shop Tuesday afternoon turned out to be an old piece of armament.

The pawn shop at 1004 W. Second St. was evacuated around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a customer came into the store with questions about a 37mm mortar shell, or an anti-aircraft round, said Grand Island Police Sgt. Justin Slizoski.

The shell was deemed to be safe. Representatives of the Nebraska State Patrol took custody of the shell for safe disposal, Slizoski said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Island Fire Department also responded to the scene.

