State public health director visits Central District Health Department, St. Francis

Area health departments and hospitals are getting checkups this week from Nebraska’s public health director, Dr. Gary Anthone.
Anthone made stops at CHI Health St. Francis and Central District Health Department on Monday as his first two visits, kicking off a weeklong tour of hospitals across the state.
He is chief medical officer and director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health. His role involves community preventive care and community health plans.
As the coronavirus pandemic fizzles, Anthone said, he decided it was time to visit Nebraska’s public health departments, including CDHD.
He said the timing for meeting and greeting public health professionals was right.
“Now that things are slowing down somewhat, I thought this was a great time to come out and meet everyone personally,” Anthone said.
“For the last year and a half we’ve been dealing with all of the local health departments. Some of them are around the Lincoln area and Douglas County Health Department. They’re easy to go to, but it wasn’t so easy to come to the ones in the central and western part of the state.”
A handful of hospitals in the region will have Anthone onsite this week. He also had visited CHI Health St. Francis in the earlier months of the pandemic in March-April 2020.
“I wanted to see it for myself, how things were going,” he said. “What a sense of security I felt when I visited. There was not a chaotic situation — everything was under control.”
Grand Island was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, which was not lost on Anthone.
“It was really the beginning of our surge,” he said.
Officials — including Anthone — had a surge expectation for months before it actually occurred.
“Until there was a surge here in Grand Island, we didn’t think we were going to have a surge,” he said.
Teresa Anderson, health director for CDHD, said people’s view of health departments like CDHD helped the district not only through the surge, but the pandemic as a whole.
“We have been blessed with a community who sees public health as a real value,” Anderson said. “We haven’t faced some of those issues that you see further west, where people aren’t as sold or bought-in to public health.”
Public health districts like CDHD and hospitals similar to St. Francis make up the bulk of the stops on Anthone’s tour, which was next headed for Hastings. He will be in Kearney today.
Anthone, who described himself as a “visual learner,” said he wanted to check out COVID-19 efforts beyond the statistics.
“Coming out and seeing with my own eyes and seeing how Teresa Anderson handled things here at Central Health District is comforting — not only to myself and everybody at DHHS, but the governor’s office, too,” he said.
The weeklong tour is more than giving checkups to medical resources and health care institutions like St. Francis and CDHD, Anthone said.
“We know how everybody worked so hard this last year and a half. It’s time to say ‘thank you,’” he said.
