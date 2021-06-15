State public health director visits Central District Health Department, St. Francis

“I wanted to see it for myself, how things were going,” he said. “What a sense of security I felt when I visited. There was not a chaotic situation — everything was under control.”

Grand Island was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, which was not lost on Anthone.

“It was really the beginning of our surge,” he said.

Officials — including Anthone — had a surge expectation for months before it actually occurred.

“Until there was a surge here in Grand Island, we didn’t think we were going to have a surge,” he said.

Teresa Anderson, health director for CDHD, said people’s view of health departments like CDHD helped the district not only through the surge, but the pandemic as a whole.

“We have been blessed with a community who sees public health as a real value,” Anderson said. “We haven’t faced some of those issues that you see further west, where people aren’t as sold or bought-in to public health.”

Public health districts like CDHD and hospitals similar to St. Francis make up the bulk of the stops on Anthone’s tour, which was next headed for Hastings. He will be in Kearney today.