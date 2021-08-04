State regulations require regular student checkups

Most humans are healthiest when they are young.

But even young children and teens need regular health screenings.

The importance of health screenings is embedded in state law governing Nebraska public, private and parochial school systems and Nebraska School Activities Association regulations for all Nebraska students in NSAA-sponsored sports, according to David Jespersen, public information officer for the Nebraska Department of Education.

Jespersen cited state statute listing the approved medical professionals who must perform school physicals within six months of a student entering “the beginner grade” and again, within six months of entering seventh grade.

An out-of-state student also must get a physical prior to entering any grade in any Nebraska school district.

School districts can go beyond state law for health checks.

Robin Dexter, associate superintendent for the Grand Island Public Schools, said GIPS policy on physicals mostly mirrors state policy, with a couple of exceptions that go above state law.

Jespersen said the NSAA requires all Nebraska students who want to play in NSAA-sanctioned sports to get a physical prior to competition.