State regulations require regular student checkups

Most humans are healthiest when they are young.
But even young children and teens need regular health screenings.
The importance of health screenings is embedded in state law governing Nebraska public, private and parochial school systems and Nebraska School Activities Association regulations for all Nebraska students in NSAA-sponsored sports, according to David Jespersen, public information officer for the Nebraska Department of Education.
Jespersen cited state statute listing the approved medical professionals who must perform school physicals within six months of a student entering “the beginner grade” and again, within six months of entering seventh grade.
An out-of-state student also must get a physical prior to entering any grade in any Nebraska school district.
School districts can go beyond state law for health checks.
Robin Dexter, associate superintendent for the Grand Island Public Schools, said GIPS policy on physicals mostly mirrors state policy, with a couple of exceptions that go above state law.
Jespersen said the NSAA requires all Nebraska students who want to play in NSAA-sanctioned sports to get a physical prior to competition.
Dexter said GIPS students can use their family doctor for this physical, but she added, “We offer free physicals at the end of May for anyone going into sports.”
Free exams eliminate any financial barrier to students who want to play sports.
GIPS students also can get sports physicals from the Third City Clinic or Central District Health Department.
State statute requires students to get a visual examination within six months prior to entering the beginner grade of a school district. A visual examination also is required for any out-of-state transfer entering a Nebraska school district.
State law requires students to be tested for visual acuity, as well as amblyopia, strabismus, and external and internal eye health. GIPS policy is identical.
However, Dexter said the GIPS policy has a section titled “Other Health Screenings” that says the district will give all GIPS students not only a vision screening, but a hearing screening at the beginning of each school year.
She said those annual screenings are given for the practical reason students cannot learn if they cannot see or hear the classroom lessons.
The law says all students must submit proof of their immunizations against measles, mumps, rubella, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.
Dexter said GIPS also requires immunization against chicken pox and hepatitis B.
Prior to entering seventh grade, Nebraska law requires all students to get a booster immunization for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis.