State’s winegrowers launch 2022 Nebraska Wine Passport

The 2022 Nebraska Wine Passport is now available for pick up and use at all participating winery and tasting room locations and online. The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association’s passport program is specifically designed to encourage visitors to travel to participating wineries and tasting rooms across Nebraska.

The passport consists of a map of Nebraska showing the location of the state’s wineries and tasting rooms, and information about each location. No purchase is necessary, but visitors are encouraged to enjoy a glass, a tasting, or take home a bottle or two!

The 2022 program kicked off in early March. This year of the program features 23 Nebraska wineries and nine tasting rooms. The NWGGA has had a record number of completed passport stamp forms returned in 2021 and a record number of passports requested this year.

The NWGGA is very optimistic even more people will visit Nebraska’s award-winning wineries in 2022.

Official passports can be picked up at participating wineries, tasting rooms and local visitor bureaus. The 2022 passport can also be ordered from the NWGGA’s website at www.nebraskawinepassport.com.

In addition, program participants who visit at least 15 wineries during the year are entered into a prize drawing. Participants who complete all 32 stops are entered into a grand prize drawing for a wine basket that includes: a wine tumbler, three bottles of Nebraska wine and two tickets to the 2023 TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival.

The Nebraska Wine Passport program promotes Nebraska wines and encourages people to visit communities and interact with other businesses across the state.

For more information, visit www.nebraskawinepassport.com or call 402-405-1291.