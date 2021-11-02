State Sen. Curt Friesen tackling Hall County’s high property tax assessments

High property tax assessments are a problem in Hall County, one that District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen is tackling in the Nebraska Legislature.

Friesen, who now represents part of Hall County, met with property owners and county commissioners last year to hear their concerns about the sudden and sharp increase in valuations.

“At that time the complaint was that there were some commercial apartment buildings, things like that, that had gone up 150%, some of them 200%, in value with the new assessments,” Friesen told The Independent.

The increase affected property owners and tenants alike.

“One of the property owners explained he had a $45-per-month increase in rent in order just to make up for the increase, and he didn’t think that was fair to his tenants,” he said. “Maybe he was getting a good deal years back, but that’s not his fault. I guess the properties just weren’t looked at enough.”

It also affects how the state distributes equalization funds to schools via its Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act formula.