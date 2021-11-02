State Sen. Curt Friesen tackling Hall County’s high property tax assessments

High property tax assessments are a problem in Hall County, one that District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen is tackling in the Nebraska Legislature.
Friesen, who now represents part of Hall County, met with property owners and county commissioners last year to hear their concerns about the sudden and sharp increase in valuations.
“At that time the complaint was that there were some commercial apartment buildings, things like that, that had gone up 150%, some of them 200%, in value with the new assessments,” Friesen told The Independent.
The increase affected property owners and tenants alike.
“One of the property owners explained he had a $45-per-month increase in rent in order just to make up for the increase, and he didn’t think that was fair to his tenants,” he said. “Maybe he was getting a good deal years back, but that’s not his fault. I guess the properties just weren’t looked at enough.”
It also affects how the state distributes equalization funds to schools via its Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act formula.
“When you have the valuation numbers used in the TEEOSA formula that distributes state aid, it does create an unfair distribution model if you have some assessors keeping properties in that 100% (of value) range where they belong and others in that 85% to 80% range, where they are really out of compliance with our state law,” Friesen said.
Friesen is concerned that, even though residential property values are not increasing as fast as commercial property values, they soon may face a large increase, as well.
There are several causes for the increase in valuations.
One is the change from an outgoing county assessor, an elected position, to a new assessor.
“I think that’s what happened in Hall County,” Friesen said. “They were lagging with some of these properties. I think they’re required every six years to actually go on the properties and look at the valuations.”
Friesen also attributes the problem to a failure in how commercial properties are evaluated by assessors and how often.
“The property tax administrator (office), which has oversight over these, in making sure that counties are evaluating all their properties within the range that is set for them, probably failed there, too, in seeing that these valuations were correct.”
Friesen introduced LB232 in May, “an interim study to examine the assessment procedures of county assessors for each class of property and whether the assessment process would benefit from other parties assessing certain classes of property.”
Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee held discussions on the bill in October.
The issue will be discussed further with Nebraska Association of County Officials and county assessors to find any potential solutions, Friesen said.
“I feel, and I’m going to go on a limb, maybe if everybody was following the current rules and regulations that are in place, this may not have happened, but somewhere we dropped the ball,” he said. “We want to find out if there’s changes we can make to make sure this doesn’t happen anymore, and the values are being assessed correctly.”
Friesen is optimistic a solution can be found.
“I don’t think any of these property owners are opposed to paying property taxes or their share of property taxes,” he said, “but when you see huge increases like this it’s just hard to do a budget and try to make your ends accordingly when you have those kinds of increases, and it’s not fair to those tenants to have those (rent) increases.”