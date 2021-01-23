State Sen. Ray Aguilar introduces bills to benefit Fonner Park, other horse racetracks

State Sen. Ray Aguilar hopes two of his bills will benefit horse racetracks at Fonner Park and across Nebraska.
Aguilar has introduced LB371, a bill that would remove language in an 1889 law that states that horse racing, gambling or any other games of chance shall not occur within 40 rods (220 yards) of a state or county fair when either are being held.
“We need to make that language go away and that is what this bill does,” Aguilar said.
Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said the current legal language was discovered by Mark Landis, operations assistant and financial analyst at Fonner Park, when he was researching some legislation.
“He likes to dig around old statutes and is not afraid to do a lot of research,” Kotulak said. “He brought it to my attention and we realized that for the best chance for the highest return of property tax relief and funding for city and county, we needed to get this matter addressed.”
Aguilar said Fonner Park later brought the 1889 language to his attention and sought his help in eliminating it.
This past November, Nebraska voters approved Initiative 429, which amends the Nebraska Constitution to allow for casinos at six licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska. In addition to Fonner Park, those racetracks are in Columbus, Hastings, Lincoln, Omaha and Sioux City.
Aguilar said his bill would affect racetracks — and subsequent casinos built on its grounds — in Columbus and Hastings, in addition to Fonner Park. He said that without LB371, these racetracks would have to shut down their casinos during the Nebraska State Fair and county fairs, which would lead the state to lose an estimated $1 million in revenue.
Kotulak said Fonner Park has not had to shut down due to the current legal language as it does not conduct horse racing during either the Nebraska State Fair or the Hall County Fair.
“This would help Fonner Park and the city of Grand Island in two different ways,” Aguilar said. “One, there would be more property tax money that comes our way. Also, it would help in the amount of jobs it is going to create in Grand Island. There are going to be quite a few of those and I don’t think any of those people want to get laid off for two weeks at a time.”
Aguilar said state Sens. Steve Halloran of Hastings and Mike Moser of Columbus have joined as cosponsors of LB371.
“They were the first ones that went for it for cosponsorship. It was pretty easy for them after I explained how it would impact them,” he said. “Then, I just spent the rest of a morning trying to get other cosponsors. I think I ended up with about a dozen cosponsors.”
On Tuesday, Aguilar introduced LB536, a bill brought forth by the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association that would change distribution provisions for certain deductions from horse racing wagers.
“There is money out there that goes into a fund right now and has been held in check by the HBPA (Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association), which owns the Lincoln and Omaha racetracks. They are holding on to those funds,” Aguilar said.
“What we want to do with this bill is have the Nebraska Racing Commission be the overseer of these funds and then they can distribute them as they see fit to the various tracks around the state to make sure everybody gets their fair share. It should not just be held in check for one or two tracks across the state. It should go to everyone.”
Aguilar said the bill would lead to more funds for Fonner Park and other horse racetracks across Nebraska.
When asked about LB536, Kotulak said he is an advocate “for anything that is a fair and reasonable distribution of funding, be it for breeders, awards or purse money for racehorses.”
Aguilar also was asked about when a Nebraska Gaming Commission would be formed. Initiative 430, passed by voters this past November, created the commission to oversee casinos that will be built at the six licensed racetrack enclosures.
He said he has had discussions with Ricketts’ staff in regard to forming the commission and believes it will happen soon.
“The governor has to make some appointments before that transpires, but I am pretty sure that is going to be one commission that oversees not only horse racing, but also casinos,” Aguilar said. “It is a little bit cleaner that way I think.”