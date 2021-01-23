State Sen. Ray Aguilar introduces bills to benefit Fonner Park, other horse racetracks

“There is money out there that goes into a fund right now and has been held in check by the HBPA (Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association), which owns the Lincoln and Omaha racetracks. They are holding on to those funds,” Aguilar said.

“What we want to do with this bill is have the Nebraska Racing Commission be the overseer of these funds and then they can distribute them as they see fit to the various tracks around the state to make sure everybody gets their fair share. It should not just be held in check for one or two tracks across the state. It should go to everyone.”

Aguilar said the bill would lead to more funds for Fonner Park and other horse racetracks across Nebraska.

When asked about LB536, Kotulak said he is an advocate “for anything that is a fair and reasonable distribution of funding, be it for breeders, awards or purse money for racehorses.”

Aguilar also was asked about when a Nebraska Gaming Commission would be formed. Initiative 430, passed by voters this past November, created the commission to oversee casinos that will be built at the six licensed racetrack enclosures.

He said he has had discussions with Ricketts’ staff in regard to forming the commission and believes it will happen soon.

“The governor has to make some appointments before that transpires, but I am pretty sure that is going to be one commission that oversees not only horse racing, but also casinos,” Aguilar said. “It is a little bit cleaner that way I think.”

