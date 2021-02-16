State Sen. Ray Aguilar speaks to Knickrehm Elementary fifth-graders about Legislature

“One is if he doesn’t sign it, and just lets it go, after 90 days, it becomes a law,” Aguilar said. “The second is if he would veto it and we override that veto. We do that and have to have 33 votes. Then, it becomes law.”

He added that the Nebraska citizens also can vote a bill into law by voting to approve a Constitutional amendment.

As he reflected on his first few weeks in office, Aguilar told the Knickrehm students that his favorite part about being a state senator is helping people.

“It is rewarding in that way,” he said. “You get the opportunity to help people who are sometimes in trouble and at the end of their rope; they have no place else to turn to and we are able to help them.”

Aguilar said he enjoyed the opportunity to talk with the Knickrehm students and answer their questions.

“They asked some great questions,” he said.

Meyer said she hopes the fifth-graders come away from Aguilar’s talk with a better understanding of how the Unicameral works.

Knickrehm Principal Rob Bishop said Aguilar being Charlie’s grandpa allowed students to make a personal connection to the state senator.