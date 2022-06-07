 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

State trooper wins Nebraska Inspector Championship

Trooper Hadaway.jpg

State Trooper John Hadaway, who is stationed in Broken Bow, took first place in the Nebraska Inspector Championships held over the weekend in Grand Island.

 Courtesy photo

Nebraska State Trooper John Hadaway captured first place honors and Trooper Tim Baumann was runner-up in the Nebraska Inspector Championships held over the weekend in Grand Island.

The Nebraska Inspector Championships are held annually as part of the Nebraska Truck Driving Championships

Hadaway is a 12-year veteran of the State Patrol, stationed in Broken Bow, and is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division. Baumann has served with the State Patrol since 1996 and is stationed in Nebraska City.

In the Nebraska Inspector Championships, each participant goes through a tabletop exercise, various hands-on inspections and a personal interview. The event hadn’t been held since 2019 because of COVID-19 concerns in 2020 and 2021.

Trooper Baumann.jpg

State Trooper Tim Baumann, standing at left, was runner-up in the Nebraska Inspector Championships held over the weekend in Grand Island.

Hadaway will now represent Nebraska at the North American Inspector Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Aug. 15-19. At that competition, inspectors from across North America are tested in a series of timed events, in which they demonstrate their knowledge of the North American Standard Inspection Program.

In addition to the competition, each inspector receives training on the latest safety information, technology, standards and inspection procedures. The North American Inspector Championships are held in conjunction with the American Trucking Association National Truck Driving Championships.

