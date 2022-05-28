State troopers honored for DUI enforcement, education

A dozen Nebraska State Troopers, including six based in Grand Island, have been recognized for their efforts to keep Nebraska roads safe through impaired driving enforcement and education.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) presented Hero Awards to the 12 troopers, as well as officers, deputies, and advocates from several other agencies and organizations around the state on Tuesday. The annual MADD Heroes Award ceremony was held at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement and public safety advocates for their work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways.

“Enforcement and education are two keys to keeping Nebraska roads safe for all,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a news release. “We’re tremendously proud of our troopers and our public safety partners for their efforts to combat impaired driving. MADD is a fantastic partner in that mission, and we salute their work across the state to highlight the critical importance of always having a sober driver.”

The troopers honored from Troop C in Grand Island were Ryan Stirn, Zach Lorang, Jordan Girardi, Travis Bauer, Andrew Hewitt and Nicole Saathoff.

Five people from Lincoln-based Troop H were recognized. They were Sgt. Michael Thorson and Troopers Ben Nguyen, Ty Schoenefeld, Nathan Knudson and Ethan Schroeder.

Also honored was Timothy Flick of Troop E, headquartered in Scottsbluff.

In 2021, Nebraska troopers arrested nearly 1,200 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. So far in 2022, troopers have made more than 350 DUI arrests. Troopers also conduct hundreds of events across the state each year to educate Nebraska’s youth about the dangers of drinking and driving.