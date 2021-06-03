State veterans cemetery effort has raised one-third of needed funds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It can be used for additional features not provided by the VA, such as a planned carillon tower, Shuda said.

A soft waterfall feature for the memorial area also is being considered.

“You can’t put tanks, tracks, those kinds of things, in a state cemetery or national cemetery, according to VA rules,” Shuda said.

A feature of the new cemetery is that spouses may be buried together. Any veteran can be buried there, and does not necessarily require ties to Nebraska.

In the existing cemetery, only members of the veterans home can be buried there.

A state veterans cemetery, comporting to national standards, is needed for Grand Island, Shuda said.

“I never believed I would be promoting or asking for money, but if you believe in something it gets a little easier,” he said. “This is needed.”

No state or veteran cemetery can be built closer than 72 miles apart, Shuda said.

“If you look at the map across Nebraska, from Omaha to Fort McPherson, we’re exactly in the center of that map,” he said. “It completes the complement of cemeteries for veterans across the state. It’s a perfect fit.”