State veterans cemetery effort has raised one-third of needed funds

A local effort to create a state veterans cemetery in Grand Island has reached one-third of its goal.
The Hall County Hero Flight Association is raising $750,000, or 10% of the $7.5 million project cost, with the rest to be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program.
The effort already has collected $260,000, Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda said.
To get on next year’s priority list with Veterans Affairs, the funds must be raised by Aug. 1.
The Hero Flight group aims to transform the current Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a Nebraska state veterans cemetery.
The locally raised funds are to be used for the startup of the project, Shuda said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Hall County Veterans Service Committee.
“The VA will come in and do all the construction,” he said. “They dig about a city-block-square hole in the ground about 10 feet deep and put 40 vaults in there, pre-buried spaces, and cover it all back up again.”
He added, “The top one is about 28 inches below the surface of the ground.”
Once the project is completed, the $750,000 share will be returned to the state.
It can be used for additional features not provided by the VA, such as a planned carillon tower, Shuda said.
A soft waterfall feature for the memorial area also is being considered.
“You can’t put tanks, tracks, those kinds of things, in a state cemetery or national cemetery, according to VA rules,” Shuda said.
A feature of the new cemetery is that spouses may be buried together. Any veteran can be buried there, and does not necessarily require ties to Nebraska.
In the existing cemetery, only members of the veterans home can be buried there.
A state veterans cemetery, comporting to national standards, is needed for Grand Island, Shuda said.
“I never believed I would be promoting or asking for money, but if you believe in something it gets a little easier,” he said. “This is needed.”
No state or veteran cemetery can be built closer than 72 miles apart, Shuda said.
“If you look at the map across Nebraska, from Omaha to Fort McPherson, we’re exactly in the center of that map,” he said. “It completes the complement of cemeteries for veterans across the state. It’s a perfect fit.”
Once completed, the cemetery would be ready to start accepting burials by 2023.