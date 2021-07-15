State veterans cemetery project gets $50,000 from local agency

A state veterans cemetery project planned for Grand Island was awarded $50,000 from the Community Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday.
Hall County Hero Flight Association has been raising the 10% local match for the $7.5 million federal project since May.
The group has raised roughly $430,000 ahead of the project’s Aug. 1 deadline.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners on July 6 approved providing what is needed to meet the match through inheritance tax funds, which would be repaid using lodging tax dollars via Grand Island Tourism.
The project, funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program, seeks to expand Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a national site.
“The VA will pay for 100% of the construction of the cemetery once the community has made its 10% match,” Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda told CRA members Wednesday.
With the local match assured, an application will be made for the local project to receive federal ranking.
Nebraska has only three state veterans cemetery sites — Alliance, Omaha and Maxwell.
A site in Grand Island will help to close the traveling gap.
“I think Grand Island needs a state veterans cemetery,” Shuda said.
Construction could start in 2022, with the cemetery itself ready to start accepting burials possibly by 2023, he said.
Once the project is approved, the 10% match is reimbursed to the state of Nebraska and can be used for elective elements in the project, such as a carillon tower, entrance or waterfall.
In addition to honoring veterans, the project would benefit Grand Island redevelopment efforts, Hero Flight Association member Jay Vavricek said Wednesday.
“This fits well within the master plan that was developed in the city,” Vavricek said. “It dovetails and tells me the west side of Capital Avenue could also need a spark. This would give confidence for other redevelopment to also occur nearby.”
CRA approved the payment as part of its bills for a check to be provided to Hero Flight the next day, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained.
Donations for the project still may be sent to the Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or dropped off at any Five Points Bank location or at Hall County Courthouse, 111 W. First St., Grand Island.