State veterans cemetery project gets $50,000 from local agency

“I think Grand Island needs a state veterans cemetery,” Shuda said.

Construction could start in 2022, with the cemetery itself ready to start accepting burials possibly by 2023, he said.

Once the project is approved, the 10% match is reimbursed to the state of Nebraska and can be used for elective elements in the project, such as a carillon tower, entrance or waterfall.

In addition to honoring veterans, the project would benefit Grand Island redevelopment efforts, Hero Flight Association member Jay Vavricek said Wednesday.

“This fits well within the master plan that was developed in the city,” Vavricek said. “It dovetails and tells me the west side of Capital Avenue could also need a spark. This would give confidence for other redevelopment to also occur nearby.”

CRA approved the payment as part of its bills for a check to be provided to Hero Flight the next day, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained.

Donations for the project still may be sent to the Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or dropped off at any Five Points Bank location or at Hall County Courthouse, 111 W. First St., Grand Island.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.