State Veterans Cemetery project gets Hall County funding

Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved providing funds for a state veterans cemetery in Grand Island.
Hall County Hero Flight Association has been raising funds since May to expand Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a national shrine site.
The group has until Aug. 1 to raise a 10% local match for the $7.5 million project, to be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program.
More than $386,000 has been raised so far. The county commissioners approved a loan for up to $371,000 in inheritance tax funds to meet the remainder of the local match.
“This is an opportunity for us to support veterans and to benefit the entire state of Nebraska,” commission Chair Pam Lancaster said.
The loan would be repaid through “brick and mortar” lodging tax funds, via Grand Island Tourism.
Hall County has a 2% sales tax on “brick and mortar” lodging.
For every $100 spent on a hotel room, $2 goes into a “visitor improvement” fund, which goes to efforts to bolster tourism in the Hall County area, Grand Island Tourism Executive Director Brad Mellema said.
“This money comes from visitors and guests to our community who use hotels and campsites, too,” Mellema said.
The project will “for years and years, on into a hundred years into the future, bring people into this community,” Mellema said.
“It’s an honor to participate in this project,” he said.
Heartland Events Center was funded similarly.
A county appropriation that was repaid over time was used with local fundraising to complete the project, said Jay Vavricek, a former Grand Island mayor and Hero Flight Association member.
“This speaks well of Hall County,” Vavricek said. “It will promote confidence in the future, shows we get the job done, and also indicates this resource can be leveraged with the lodging support of visitors.”
With the local match met before the deadline, an application will be made for the local project to receive federal ranking for completion.
Nebraska has only three state veterans cemetery sites in Alliance, Papillion and Maxwell.
A site in Grand Island will help to close the gap, said John Hilgert, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs director.
“This is an act of compassion for the people of Central Nebraska, and the veterans and their families, that you have a place that they can visit,” Hilgert said. “They know this is a special place. It’s not contrived. It’s earned.”
Construction could start next year, Hilgert said, with the cemetery itself ready to start accepting burials possibly by 2023.
With the approved funds, the Hero Flight Association will be able to meet the federal deadline even as the project continues to receive local support, Hall County Veterans Service officer Don Shuda said.
“This has been a great cause and has had such great support from individuals and businesses, as well as the city of Grand Island and Hall County Board of Commissioners,” Shuda said.
Donations for the project may be sent to the Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or dropped off at any Five Points Bank location or at Hall County Courthouse, 111 W. First St., Grand Island.