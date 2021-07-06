State Veterans Cemetery project gets Hall County funding

The project will “for years and years, on into a hundred years into the future, bring people into this community,” Mellema said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s an honor to participate in this project,” he said.

Heartland Events Center was funded similarly.

A county appropriation that was repaid over time was used with local fundraising to complete the project, said Jay Vavricek, a former Grand Island mayor and Hero Flight Association member.

“This speaks well of Hall County,” Vavricek said. “It will promote confidence in the future, shows we get the job done, and also indicates this resource can be leveraged with the lodging support of visitors.”

With the local match met before the deadline, an application will be made for the local project to receive federal ranking for completion.

Nebraska has only three state veterans cemetery sites in Alliance, Papillion and Maxwell.

A site in Grand Island will help to close the gap, said John Hilgert, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs director.