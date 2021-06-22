State Veterans Cemetery project gets open house next week

It will be larger and, among new changes, spouses will be allowed to be buried with service members.

“The new addition is going to pay homage to what exists already and have it all flow together seamlessly,” he said. “It’s something new, but it plays on what’s already there and the history that’s been there for so long.”

Positive feedback is being received about the effort “from across the board.”

“There’s a lot of community support and buy-in. It seems like everyone is excited,” Armstrong said. “I haven’t heard anything negative.”

The location for the state site is ideal, Armstrong said.

“It will fill in a gap where there really wasn’t a (state) veterans cemetery,” he said. “There will be four across the state now and that will fill in the state very well. This will be a nice touch to that system.”

Community support has been critical in working with the federal, state and local agencies to help realize the project, Armstrong said.