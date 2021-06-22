State Veterans Cemetery project gets open house next week

Efforts are underway to bring a state veterans cemetery to Grand Island.
An open house will be held Monday at the United Veterans Club to share the plans to expand Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a state site.
A formal presentation is not planned for Monday’s event.
Designs for the new cemetery will be shown, and Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs and JEO Consulting Group will be available for questions.
“It’s a chance to see the original proposals, some estimates, timelines and ask any questions,” said Holden Armstrong, NDVA communications director. “It’s a way for people to get to know the project.”
The Hall County Hero Flight Association is raising the $750,000 local match for the $7.5 million project, which will be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program.
Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda said the effort already has raised $305,000.
To get on next year’s priority list, the funds must be raised by Aug. 1.
Once completed, the cemetery would be ready to start accepting burials by 2023.
The project “honors the existing cemetery and builds on that,” Armstrong said.
It will be larger and, among new changes, spouses will be allowed to be buried with service members.
“The new addition is going to pay homage to what exists already and have it all flow together seamlessly,” he said. “It’s something new, but it plays on what’s already there and the history that’s been there for so long.”
Positive feedback is being received about the effort “from across the board.”
“There’s a lot of community support and buy-in. It seems like everyone is excited,” Armstrong said. “I haven’t heard anything negative.”
The location for the state site is ideal, Armstrong said.
“It will fill in a gap where there really wasn’t a (state) veterans cemetery,” he said. “There will be four across the state now and that will fill in the state very well. This will be a nice touch to that system.”
Community support has been critical in working with the federal, state and local agencies to help realize the project, Armstrong said.
“Having that community support will really play into the grant application,” he said. “That’s something they look at. Where will it be, and will it be supported in the future? And the Grand Island community is really ready to do that.”
Donations may be sent to the Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or dropped off at any Five Points Bank location or at Hall County Courthouse, 111 W. First St., Grand Island.
The State Veterans Cemetery project open house will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave., in Grand Island.