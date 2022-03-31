State veterans cemetery still in sight for Hall County Hero Flight group

There are no plans to fly Hall County veterans to Washington, D.C., for a tour of the nation’s Capital this year.

Hall County Hero Flight Association instead will continue to focus its efforts on a planned state veterans cemetery project, said Don Shuda, Hall County veterans services officer and Hall County Hero Flight chairman.

The 10th flight, held in October 2019, was reported as being the “final” flight, but an 11th reportedly was being considered.

“This year, we have the same mission, which is still working on the state veterans cemetery creation, here on Capital Avenue, and raising funds for the different fixtures and amenities that would be added to the cemetery,” Shuda told The Independent.

The Hero Flight group aims to transform the current Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a Nebraska state veterans cemetery.

A fundraising campaign was launched in May 2021 to raise $750,000, or 10% of the $7.5 million project cost, with the rest to be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program, to meet an August 2021 deadline.

The deadline was met, unfortunately the VA decided not to fund new projects in 2022.

“Although we were No. 1 on new VA cemetery construction projects, the VA didn’t fund any new projects,” Shuda explained. “We’ll have to see come October whether they do that or not for the next fiscal year.”

The project is still going forward, said Shuda.

“It will happen,” he said. “We’re still working at it. All the money the VA needed for our 10% match, of course, the state has, and the application by the state of Nebraska was done correctly and completed properly. Everything’s in place. We’re just in a ‘waiting mode’ right now.”

Shuda is optimistic that Hall County will receive federal support.

“Hopefully the VA will fund our request this next budget year for them,” he said. “We should know something the first part of October, where we’re at with the VA on the funding for that budget.”

Hero Flight continues to raise funds for those amenities and features for the cemetery that would not be federally supported.

This includes a carillon tower, and possibly a waterfall feature or a monument.

One such monument could be “presenting a flag to a family member at the entrance of the cemetery,” which Shuda said, “would be a very moving image.”

Fundraising efforts are going well.

“We’ve got about $260,000 in our bank account now for such projects,” he said.

The last hero flight event was held October 2019, with 164 people participating, including 76 veterans.

Of these veterans, two were World War II era veterans, 17 were from the Korean War era and 57 were from the Vietnam War era, The Independent reported.

It has not yet been decided if flights to the nation’s Capital will resume in the future.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to start this cemetery after October here, when the next funding begins from the VA,” Shuda said. “At that point, we’ll all have a little better idea of what the future looks like and see what some of these costs would be associated with the different amenities we’d like to include with that cemetery.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.