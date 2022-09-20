 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Women Veterans Symposium set for this weekend in Kearney

Women Veterans Symposium

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) is hosting its Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium on Sept. 24-25 at the Holiday Inn in Kearney.

The two-day event is free for attendees, with space for up to 200 women veterans to attend and participate in networking, listening sessions, presentations, special activities and more.

The event will also feature special activities including a women veterans art exhibition and art exercise put on in partnership with the New Century Art Guild and Uniting Us, a journaling exercise with Warrior Writers, interviews for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project, and a screening of Lioness, a documentary about a group of female Army support soldiers who were part of the first program in American history to send women into direct ground combat.

Registration is available at veterans.nebraska.gov/womenveterans. Registration is open until the date of the event or when all 200 spots are filled.

For questions about the event, contact NDVA Women Veterans Coordinator Erin Colson at erin.colson@va.gov or 402-420-4337.

