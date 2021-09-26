Statewide abortion ban for Nebraska may be in the works

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need to see more cities stand up. We need to see more states pass the strongest laws possible,” he said. “I’ve never been more convinced that now is the time. Now is the time to fight like we’ve never fought before.”

Dickson added, “Conservatives can stand up and make sure ordinances are passed that represent their beliefs and values.”

Foley told The Independent he thinks such local initiatives would be “very constructive.”

“It sends a message to the wider community that there are many pockets, all across our state and country, where people are pro-life and want unborn lives protected, and at least in their community they’re going to build a sanctuary where those unborn lives can be protected,” he said. “I hope many cities will take him up on his challenge and have their city councils and mayors consider such ordinances.”

Connie Consbruck, a former South Central Nebraska Right to Life president and emcee for the day’s event, called for an “army” of support to get behind such local initiatives.

Foley, speaking to the group of 22 people gathered Saturday, spoke against President Joe Biden.