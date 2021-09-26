Statewide abortion ban for Nebraska may be in the works

HASTINGS — Nebraska legislators may be considering a statewide abortion ban in 2022.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley appeared Saturday at a “Remember the Unborn” event hosted by South Central Nebraska Right to Life at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Foley told The Independent that Nebraska could have a statewide abortion ban in the works, much like the ban adopted in May by the state of Texas.
It is dependent on the state’s “pro-life” groups, he said, such as Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraskan Family Alliance and Nebraska Right to Life.
“Those three groups convene before each session, strategize on what they want to do, and then they get a senator to put their bills in,” Foley said. “I know they’re strategizing right now and I have no doubt that that bill is in the mix of discussion.”
He added, “I think we may see that. There’s a lot of interest in what’s happening in Texas.”
Mark Lee Dickson, a Texas-based anti-abortion lobbyist, speaking at Saturday’s event, called for local governments to pass their own anti-abortion ordinances to make cities into “sanctuaries” for unborn children.
Eighteen cities in the United States have passed such ordinances, Dickson said.
“We need to see more cities stand up. We need to see more states pass the strongest laws possible,” he said. “I’ve never been more convinced that now is the time. Now is the time to fight like we’ve never fought before.”
Dickson added, “Conservatives can stand up and make sure ordinances are passed that represent their beliefs and values.”
Foley told The Independent he thinks such local initiatives would be “very constructive.”
“It sends a message to the wider community that there are many pockets, all across our state and country, where people are pro-life and want unborn lives protected, and at least in their community they’re going to build a sanctuary where those unborn lives can be protected,” he said. “I hope many cities will take him up on his challenge and have their city councils and mayors consider such ordinances.”
Connie Consbruck, a former South Central Nebraska Right to Life president and emcee for the day’s event, called for an “army” of support to get behind such local initiatives.
Foley, speaking to the group of 22 people gathered Saturday, spoke against President Joe Biden.
“Abortionists have installed their dream president,” he said. “No one, in the history of our country, has been so pro-abortion as the guy who sits in the White House today. He is doing everything he can possibly do to advance the cause of abortion.”
The fate of our movement, Foley said, is directly tied to the fate of the church.
“The church has its ups and downs, as well. Right now, we’re having some tough times,” he said. “We’ve had some scandals. There’s confusion over doctrine. Leadership issues. Just a lot of problems, a lot of headaches. We have to get our act together.”
Concluding the event, baby blue and pink balloons were released into the sky representing “over 63 million babies,” Consbruck said, that have been aborted in the United States since the passing of Roe vs. Wade in 1973.