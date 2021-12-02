Statewide discussion focuses on plan to bring people to Nebraska

Strategies concerning Nebraska’s need to attract and retain more people was the topic of an online discussion Wednesday hosted by the Open Sky Policy Institute based in Lincoln.
The live online discussion featured Kyle Arganbright, mayor of Valentine, co-founder and executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank, and co-founder of Bolo Beer Co.; Dr. Shirley Vargas, a senior administrator in the Nebraska Department of Education; Liz Codina, a community investment officer with the Peter Kiewit Foundation; and Pamela Hitchens, a physician recruiter with Nebraska Medicine. The discussion was moderated by state Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln.
The discussion about the state’s need to attract and retain more people comes ahead of the 2022 legislative session next month.
“There’s a lot of discussion about policy changes Nebraska can enact to attract and retain folks,” said Chuck Brown, Open Sky deputy director.
Last year’s U.S. Census showed that 24 of Nebraska’s 93 counties gained population with counties in the Omaha and Lincoln areas growing by more than 10%. The state’s population grew by 7.4% between 2010 and 2020.
A lot of the discussion focused on rural Nebraska, where continuing population loss is a concern to public health, safety, education and economic opportunities.
During the discussion, panelists listed talent development, investment in education, jobs that provide a livable wage, career and technical education investments, being open to different thoughts and perspectives, leading by example, and highlighting opportunities in health care as areas of policy focus.
Other areas discussed included expansion of broadband, access to housing, child care, and strong Main Street with social infrastructure.
Codina said, “One of the things that I’m super passionate about personally is really focusing on making communities — not only in Omaha, but across the state — more inclusive, and really encouraging that dialogue about social justice and what it really takes to provide equitable opportunities for all of our community members.”
Hitchens, who is the manager of physician recruiting and onboarding at Nebraska Medicine, said people’s perceptions of Nebraska are something she has to deal with when recruiting qualified people from outside the state.
When she transferred to Nebraska 18 years ago for her job, the state where she was moving brought questions from her friends.
“When I told my friends about being transferred to Omaha, one of the first questions was, ‘Where is that?’” Hitchens said. “The second question was very similar: ‘Are you going to live in a cornfield? Are you guys moving to a farm?’”
She said there were so many questions that existed and perceptions about Nebraska 18 years ago that still exist today.
“We struggle at Nebraska Medicine when recruiting physicians with those perceptions,” Hitchens said.
Arganbright said attracting people to move to Nebraska is “our state’s No. 1 issue.”
“When I look at the population growth totals from 2010 to 2020, there were 18 counties of our 93 that were growing,” he said. “That means 80% of our counties were shrinking.”
Arganbright said that’s a concern economically and a concern from a quality-of-life perspective.
“It’s also a concern from a sustainability perspective in many small towns,” he said.
A native Nebraskan who moved out of the state but returned, Arganbright said he returned to the state because of the quality of life he experiences here.
“I think the pace is really comfortable,” he said. “I think the people are great and there’s opportunity here. There’s economic opportunity, there’s opportunity for families. That’s why I chose to come back to Nebraska and back to my hometown in rural Nebraska. I think this story is similar to a lot of others that have returned in rural communities as well.”
Arganbright said Nebraska has a “really unique opportunity right now” to attract new people to the state.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more people to work remotely. With Nebraska’s great quality of life, the state could be attractive for people to move from urban areas to rural settings as more and more businesses are allowing people to work remotely, primarily due to labor shortages and people seeking to improve the quality of life for themselves and their families.
Arganbright said to attract more people to the state’s rural areas, improving broadband and housing opportunities are important.
“Just continuing to improve that quality of life here in a way that we’re competitive, not just with other towns in the state, but other communities around the Midwest and the Great Plains,” he said.
He also said people want improved child care options throughout the state, especially in rural Nebraska.
“That’s become a real burden, or a barrier,” Arganbright said. “I guess for getting some mothers into the workforce, if they would choose to, offering high quality child care, high quality preschool and high quality development opportunities is really important.”
He also said state government “could look at maybe shipping some jobs out west.”
“We’ve got the missing middle, in my opinion, economically,” Arganbright said. “There are some really good jobs in the state that you know, over time, could maybe be based throughout the state. I think it’s been shown that, at times, there’s better retention, and I think that there’s a really good quality pool of candidates out here too. Improving the quality of life and the economic opportunities are all hand-in-hand out here for continuing to attract people and I think the state can be very helpful in that.”
Vargas said there needs to be greater policy focus as Nebraska shifts toward having a talent-driven economy and creating economic development plans in different regions across the state.
“Our population across the state is ever changing, and it’s becoming more diverse,” she said. “When I think about diversity. I think about the fact that not everyone has a four-year college track. There are some individuals, especially when you look at the huge disparities between our communities across the state, that want to get into the workforce right away.”
Vargas said state-level policies and work need to be created to provide opportunities for a diverse group of people.
“That means making large-scale investments in our state educational system, whether that’s a two-year path, or just a tech training path, or even four-year paths,” she said. “When we look at how large of a segment of our population comes from a low-income background, like I did, ... it’s really important to have access points and a good pathway to not only a meaningful career and job, but also access to a job that provides a livable wage, and allows everyone to be able to reach that higher quality of life.”
