Statewide discussion focuses on plan to bring people to Nebraska

“We’ve got the missing middle, in my opinion, economically,” Arganbright said. “There are some really good jobs in the state that you know, over time, could maybe be based throughout the state. I think it’s been shown that, at times, there’s better retention, and I think that there’s a really good quality pool of candidates out here too. Improving the quality of life and the economic opportunities are all hand-in-hand out here for continuing to attract people and I think the state can be very helpful in that.”

Vargas said there needs to be greater policy focus as Nebraska shifts toward having a talent-driven economy and creating economic development plans in different regions across the state.

“Our population across the state is ever changing, and it’s becoming more diverse,” she said. “When I think about diversity. I think about the fact that not everyone has a four-year college track. There are some individuals, especially when you look at the huge disparities between our communities across the state, that want to get into the workforce right away.”

Vargas said state-level policies and work need to be created to provide opportunities for a diverse group of people.