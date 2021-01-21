Stay fit, have fun: Balancing on the toes of Silver Sneakers

The YMCA of Grand Island is home to the Silver Sneakers program, a host of classes catering directly to the needs of older area residents.
The classes range from aquatics classes (offered Monday through Friday) to Rock Steady Boxing (Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays) to women’s weight training to general fitness, yoga and Zumba offerings.
And, as of September, the YMCA also offers two levels of balance and mobility instruction.
“When it comes to the (senior) age group and population, we offer quite a bit of stuff,” YMCA CEO Cara Lemburg said.
The YMCA has been home to the Silver Sneakers program since 2004, and has offered both land and water classes specifically for older adults since that time.
Cindy Paustian, a health and wellness educator and YMCA-certified instructor, drives from St. Paul every week to lend her skills to older adults looking to stay active and improve their fitness.
“I’ve always been in senior health care,” Paustian said. “I’ve been an athlete, and known that health and wellness and fitness was a big part of life for me, so I like to be able to bring that to other people so they can have a good quality of life. It’s all about quality of life as you get older.”
Originally from Grand Island, Paustian was a college softball player. She now lives in St. Paul, where she started teaching balance and mobility classes at the civic center four years ago. In 2019, the St. Paul program won the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Healthy Initiatives award for outstanding community-based senior program.
“Typically we have between 20 and 30 people in the classes. We didn’t start the program for (HHS),” Paustian said, “but that program has gone over so well that I reached out to the (YMCA) here in September to see if they’d be interested.”
The YMCA “jumped at the idea,” and Paustian began teaching a series of classes three days a week.
“One of the biggest issues is to get seniors out to exercise,” Paustian said. “Once they see other people doing it and the benefits of it — especially now, since they’ve been cooped up with COVID (precautions), needing to get out.”
Teaching during a pandemic
The pandemic has had a measurable impact on area seniors’ social and exercise routines. Attendance at the YMCA’s classes dropped drastically in March, saw a slight rise during the summer and dropped off again during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“Before the pandemic, we were having some classes that reached that 30-35 mark,” Lemburg said. “Exercise is great, but the friendships they build is even better. Once they develop those friendships, we find they take care of each other both inside and outside of the Y, so it really is their own community within ours.”
The YMCA has spent the past few months focusing on its smaller class offerings, including its off-site classes held at St. Leo’s Catholic Church twice a week. Previously, the YMCA also brought classes to Riverside Lodge, but the organization has had to put visits to retirement homes on pause.
“Obviously, we can’t do that right now,” Lemburg said, “but when we get out of pandemic, we are working back into offering services outside of our walls.”
Post-pandemic, the YMCA is hoping to add the 7 a.m. classes it had dropped and also bring back a more cardio-focused class, lovingly dubbed “Dancing Through the Decades.”
To combat the drop-off, the YMCA has increased the programs it offers virtually, working with instructors to make sure some of the classes can be offered via Zoom and also recorded. Those recordings are available on its YouTube channel: bit.ly/3swxEjg.
“I am happy to have instructors who are willing to listen to the different ideas and what members are needing and wanting,” Lemburg said. “We’ve mastered how to do the yoga (recordings); in a few weeks, we’re going to be doing trials on Silver Sneakers yoga.”
It takes a lot of trial and error to set up a good recording that participants can follow at home, Lemburg said. Lighting, sound quality and getting the best angles all play a part, and teaching to a camera is different from teaching in person.
There are also some classes when online isn’t the best option.
Because Paustian’s Rock Steady Boxing and balance and mobility classes are so hands-on, they are not offered online. However, they are taught in a room large enough to accommodate social distancing with face masks required. Before and after each session, equipment is wiped down and sanitized.
“The Y has been very diligent about following Nebraska’s state guidelines and protocol,” Paustian said. “We’ve been mask-mandated for a long time.”
Paustian has seen attendance fall as well, with some of her participants deciding to stay home rather than risk their health. Though she understands, she also worries that some of her regulars may suffer setbacks.
“We were still in (the pandemic) when we first started here, but people were still coming to class,” she said. “For the participants, they’re going to miss out on three or four months. So when they come back, it’s going to be hard.”
It’s been a challenge, she said, for both herself as an instructor and for the participants.
Some will have lost the progress they made, even if they were able to continue doing the exercises they had been taught, because she was not able to continue teaching the next steps.
But she hopes they don’t get frustrated because “everybody’s different. Everybody’s skill level is different,” she said. “But we will be excited and ready to have them back when they are comfortable to come back.”
Working ‘at your own pace’
“We have found out that once seniors get started with the programs, they see the benefits,” Paustian said. “They start to feel better, they have more energy, they’re happier. They come down and make friends in that class environment, and it’s just a win-win-win for everybody.”
The Silver Sneakers classes are specifically geared to address the needs and limitations that older adults face.
That also means that instructors begin with a short get-to-know-you session when new faces arrive, to gauge current levels of fitness and to work out short- and long-term fitness goals.
It can be difficult and frustrating, Paustian acknowledged, for people to start new routines when they’ve never exercised or had a regular program, or if someone just wants to start something new.
But the instructors at the YMCA are happy to sit down and figure out the best options — whether it’s one or three or more of the offered classes — to get started.
“And six months down the road, they’re off and running and doing amazing things,” she said.
Sometimes, people get unmotivated by the lack of immediate results, and it’s difficult to get them to come back. But even small steps are still progress. “Don’t give up. Find a buddy to come with, make it a date. Set some goals.”
Many of the Silver Sneakers participants are involved in more than one class, Paustian said.
“They find out how beneficial each one is — and how different each one is — and what our target goal is,” she said. “Is it to be stronger? To have better balance? Better cardio? A combination of them all? Do you want to stretch more, be more flexible?”
In her previous role as health and wellness director at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul, Paustian often worked with patients with chronic conditions. There, Paustian and her team recommended exercise as one method to relieve chronic conditions and/or pain.
“Chronic diseases are just what they say they are,” Paustian said. “They’re chronic; they can be painful; they can be debilitating; and can be a lifelong condition. But the pain can be relieved.”
Instructors such as Paustian and Lemburg want to know what participants think their limitations are, not to exclude but rather to include. When they know the conditions their students are working with, they can further adapt and modify the programs so everyone can participate.
“If it’s uncomfortable, if you can’t do it, let me know,” Paustian said. “Some people will say to me, ‘Well, I’ve had my knee replaced.’ That’s OK. We’re still going to get you involved. You’re still going to work out and do what everybody else does, but you’re going to go at your own pace.”
Some of the more common limitations include arthritis, knee or hip replacements, general mobility, back problems and lack of balance.
Typically, people think of muscles and joints, Paustian said, but stiffened tissues and ligaments can also factor into limited flexibility. That’s where instructors come in, helping to find the best stretches and exercises to increase flexibility and strengthen muscles.
“A lot of our seniors have gone off their medication, because, if they start a regular exercise program, that will oftentimes lower their cholesterol, their diabetes numbers, blood pressure numbers and so on,” Paustian said. “The big thing with seniors is their energy level; being able to walk where they want to go, and get up and move when they want to move.
“The benefits are basically endless.” But, Paustian cautioned, “you have to stick with the program.”
To learn more about the YMCA of Grand Island and the programs it offers, call 308-395-9622 or visit giymca.org.