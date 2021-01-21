Stay fit, have fun: Balancing on the toes of Silver Sneakers

“The Y has been very diligent about following Nebraska’s state guidelines and protocol,” Paustian said. “We’ve been mask-mandated for a long time.”

Paustian has seen attendance fall as well, with some of her participants deciding to stay home rather than risk their health. Though she understands, she also worries that some of her regulars may suffer setbacks.

“We were still in (the pandemic) when we first started here, but people were still coming to class,” she said. “For the participants, they’re going to miss out on three or four months. So when they come back, it’s going to be hard.”

It’s been a challenge, she said, for both herself as an instructor and for the participants.

Some will have lost the progress they made, even if they were able to continue doing the exercises they had been taught, because she was not able to continue teaching the next steps.

But she hopes they don’t get frustrated because “everybody’s different. Everybody’s skill level is different,” she said. “But we will be excited and ready to have them back when they are comfortable to come back.”

Working ‘at your own pace’