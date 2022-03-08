Staying on his toes, Grand Island Senior High dancer defies expectations

Since he was 8 years old, D’Angelo McCarville has been doing flips on mattresses, dancing in his yard and leaping across his basement floor.

In that time, McCarville has won dozens of awards, put countless miles on the family car, earned scholarships to dance in college in Nebraska, and worked with some of the best in the business in New York and Los Angeles.

Still, McCarville, 17, sometimes questions his accomplishments.

“I sometimes feel like maybe I didn’t earn that right to be there.”

What he doesn’t question is his passion, present after he took his first ballet steps at Smitty’s Performing Art’s Center in Grand Island. It’s something McCarville remembers clearly, he said.

“I was really nervous. I had no idea what it would be about like — absolutely no idea. When I got there, I was just really quiet.”

“The whole time I did everything the teacher said. I just paid attention and focused on the dances we learned.”

McCarville’s mother, Adrian Kamtz, didn’t watch practice.

“It’s very private classes, so when I went to his first recital, he absolutely exploded,” Kamtz recalled. “He was a totally different person on stage. I was like, Who’s that? Whose kid is that?”

McCarville’s dance life so far has been filled with expectations and assumptions, he said.

“I feel like when people talk to me, or just meet me, they don’t expect me to do that. I understand that.”

“I feel like when people see me, they’re like, oh, why is a boy out there? But then when they see me dance… I feel like that just defies expectations.”

Kamtz, who helped her son discover dance after he showed little interest in activities like football or baseball, said doing the unexpected has become … expected.

“Whatever challenge you give him, he takes full-bore,” she said. “I’ve never had to be the proverbial dance mom. I was trying to encourage him to get into something. We were got on the internet, and we just went through activities that were around Grand Island. I showed him dance, and he said he wanted to try that.”

Because of McCarville, others have been inspired to “try,” Kamtz said — especially boys.

“There’s so many young males that have joined dance. They see him and they want to be like him.”

McCarville is in the Midwest, however — not New York, not L.A. Here he’s one of relatively few, and has been since his first day of class, he remembered. “I obviously didn’t have any friends in there, because they were all just little girls. I was the only boy in the class.”

A junior, he is a member of Grand Island Senior High’s Islandaires Dance Team — the only male on the squad.

“We just competed this weekend. I didn’t have a dressing room or anything like I couldn’t go in. I did change in the bathroom because they had nothing for boys like to change in.”

For McCarville, it was only an inconvenience. “That was like kind of annoying.”

Not annoying: bringing home hardware, as the Islandaires did a few weeks ago, McCarville noted proudly. “We just competed at state. We got first runner up. It was the first trophy our school has got since 2014.”

Among McCarville’s other honors are recently being offered scholarship to New York All Star Dancers and Hollywood Dance Experience.

The power of dance isn’t measured by the dozens of medals McCarville has draped on display, or the oversized trophies standing proudly, his mother said. “You would honestly be surprised, once you do open your mind to it, how truly moving that it really is.”

Dancing tells a story — for one group performance, McCarville and his fellow dancers tell the story of drug addiction. Another, battling cancer. Kamtz said, “Once you open your mind to the messages that they’re putting out there it’s … I mean, you don’t know how many times people have watched dancers and just left crying, or you see people like jumping up and down in their seats, or dancing in their seats. It gets you in the soul.”

It also gets into hearts. McCarville said of his sources of inspiration,

“My family, like my nieces and my nephews … everyone at my studio. It’s good to have that support of everyone just supporting me and knowing that I’ll try my best and whatever happens, they’ll still be proud of me.”

McCarville has another special fan, his mother said. “His Studio B ‘bestie’ is Lily Schneider. They have had the ‘D & Lily’ pic every year they have danced together.”

Lily’s parents are Brandon and April Schneider of West Point.

While McCarville is unsure whether he’ll dance after he is finished with college, it will always be part of him.

“I just have to think about, like the future, what’s really going to make me money and get me started,” he said. “I will always love dance, but I just don’t know if I will do it forever. There’s always the possibility I could teach I can always teach, even just take classes when I’m adult, maybe not make it my whole life.”

McCarville dancing is unexpected. It seems so will be his journey moving forward.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

