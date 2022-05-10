Steele, Brown advance in Grand Island mayor race

Roger Steele and Doug Brown advance to November’s general election in the Grand Island mayoral race.

Steele, the currently serving mayor, and Brown, a challenger, received the most votes against a third candidate in the race, Julie Wright.

Steele received 3,716 votes and Brown received 1,850 votes, with Wright getting 1,650 votes.

Steele, an attorney, was elected to his first four-year term in 2018.

“I’m very encouraged by the results,” he told The Independent. “I’m very appreciative of the people who have supported me, and I look forward to carrying this momentum on into the general election.”

Brown has been operations and security manager for Central Nebraska Regional Airport for the past 16 years, and served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years.

“I feel real positive,” Brown told The Independent. “I think once I get out and I’ve got the time now to talk to people and get to know people, and they get to know me, I think they’ll listen to my ideas, and I can guarantee we’ll give Mayor Steele a hard run for his money.”

Wright, owner and founder of Tally Creative, was unavailable for comment.

The primary election determines which candidates for a party will appear on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.

In the case of the mayor’s face, with three candidates vying for one seat, the election reduces the number of candidates to “two times in excess of the number of open seats,” explained Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.

In the mayor’s race there is open seat open. Two times the one seat is two, so two candidates advance to the general election. With three candidates, Overstreet said, the primary will pared the mayor’s race down to two finalists.

Unofficial results can be found at the Hall County website at www.hallcountyne.gov.

