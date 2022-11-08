Steele wins Grand Island Mayor's race

Roger Steele has been re-elected as mayor of Grand Island.

Early unofficial results for Tuesday's general election had Steele at 52% of the vote, and opponent Doug Brown with 47% of the vote.

This is Steele's second term. He was elected to his first four-year term in 2018.

Steele, originally from Pierce, is an attorney. He has been Grand Island's mayor for four years, including through the COVID-19 pandemic, and previously served on the City Council.

"I'm very happy. I want to thank my supporters. They came through and I appreciate the votes of the people who considered me worthy of another term," he said. "I'm just looking forward to serving the people of Grand Island for four more years."

Brown was operations and security manager for Central Nebraska Regional Airport for 16 years, until his retirement in September, and served in the U.S Navy for 25 years.

Brown said he is proud of his campaign.

"We worked hard at it, and I thought my team did really well," he said. "We were going up against an incumbent who had a lot of money."

Brown told The Independent he plans to run again in the future.

Steele, who described himself as "a strong leader who puts faith, family and community first," said he pursued re-election to continue the city's effort during a period of historic growth.

A priority is continuing the city's great infrastructure development to meet current and future growth and needs, he said.

His goals include completing North Road improvements from Highway 30 to Highway 2; plans for a south interceptor wastewater pipe, a $100 million project to be done by 2039 and expected to last about 90 years; fixing Diers Avenue congestion; creating an overpass at Broadwell Avenue train crossing; and completing a trail from South Locust Street to Mormon Island.

"I am running for re-election to focus on common-sense solutions to grow our economy, create good jobs and lower taxes for working families," he said. "I will finish many of the great projects that are started. I have increased funding for Police and Fire while adding new firefighters and police officers. I will continue our city’s remarkable momentum, such as building an overpass over Broadwell Avenue and completing the long-plan construction of a roundabout at the Five Points intersection."

Steele said his second term will be "a renewed commitment to economic growth, job creation and low taxes."

"The work I have done during my first term as mayor," he said, "has proven to be successful in attracting new industries, businesses, developments and residences to Grand Island."