Step out and take inventory

Now that spring has sprung, it is the perfect time to get out into the landscape and take inventory of how the plants fared during the winter.

This winter was an unusual winter, even by Nebraska standards. Some of our trees, shrubs, and perennials have taken a big hit. Winter desiccation, winter dieback and frost damage all have taken their toll. The extent of damage to plants might not be fully realized until now.

Being observant of plant material can help determine if the plant was just dinged or if the damage was more severe. Brown or discolored foliage can mean several things. Winter desiccation can cause many evergreens to change colors. Evergreen trees and shrubs are constantly losing moisture through their leaves during the winter. Winter desiccation happens when the root system isn’t able to absorb enough moisture to keep up with the amount lost by the leaves. It causes evergreens to have a brown or tan coloration at the ends of the needles. The damage usually occurs uniformly on the north or west sides of the tree or on the side that has a compromised root system. In most instances, supplemental water during the winter and spring can help to provide the much needed moisture and help to alleviate the symptoms.