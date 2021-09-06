Stepping down, Chuck Cooper leaving Crane Trust in good shape

Cooper, who grew up in Hartington, was familiar with rural Nebraska, and had an affection for the land.

In working at the Crane Trust, “I wanted people to see it and I wanted people to appreciate what Nebraska was” when a French trader came up the river hundreds of years ago, he said. “I wanted people to see what Nebraska looked like at that time.”

The Crane Trust work ensures that sandhill and whooping cranes will continue to stop in big numbers.

“We really don’t touch the cranes,” he said. The trust restores habitat. If they aren’t met with good habitat, “the cranes may not come,” he said.

Visitors appreciate what they find.

Two sisters from Shanghai, who could barely speak English, visited the Crane Trust one year.

“We were in the blinds, and they started sobbing,” Cooper said.

The sisters had heard about the cranes their whole lives. “They wanted to come see it. And now they were here,” he said.

Overnight visitors may stay in three cottages and two suites. The facility could host 40 to 55 people a night.