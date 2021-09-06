Stepping down, Chuck Cooper leaving Crane Trust in good shape

As he leaves the Crane Trust, Chuck Cooper is pleased with the trust’s current status and proud of its role in attracting thousands of tourists to central Nebraska each year.
Cooper, who will turn 70 in December, is retiring Sept. 30.
The Crane Trust is in good shape.
“Financially and organizationally, it’s in a really, really great spot from where it came,” he said.
Cooper joined the Crane Trust on Sept. 1, 2010.
The trust manages more than 10,000 acres of habitat in the central Platte River Valley.
A key step in the organization’s development was the 2012 acquisition of the Nebraska Nature and Visitor Center, which had been a private, nonprofit operation.
“That kind of gave us a front door,” Cooper said.
Crane season “built up from there,” he said. “I’m not going to personally take credit for this, but 10 years ago there wasn’t a lot of talk about crane season.”
Crane Trust wasn’t solely responsible for tourists flocking to see the birds. But the trust “certainly aided” in introducing south-central Nebraska “to thousands and thousands of people over the years,” he said.
Cooper recalls a dinner a couple of years ago at Crane Trust, sharing a table with a couple from Hong Kong, a couple from Europe and a couple from Southern California.
He found that “so amazing,” that people were coming from all over the world to “a relatively low-populated area in south-central Nebraska.”
Cooper joined the Crane Trust after successfully serving as director of the Nebraska-hosted Special Olympics USA National Games in 2010.
After the games concluded, he heard from a recruiter, who said, “Chuck, I found the perfect job for you.”
The recruiter said the job was in Grand Island. “It’s the Crane Trust.”
“I swear to God — I said, ‘I don’t know anything about construction,’” Cooper said.
When the recruiter told him the work involved the feathered variety, he responded, “Actually, I know more about construction than I know about the bird. At least in college, I worked construction.”
Taking the job, Cooper learned the business from the ground up. He developed a passion for conservation and for cranes.
“What I found out when I got out there, it wasn’t that people didn’t want to come out. They didn’t know where to go,” he said.
The Crane Trust was formed in 1978 as part of a court-approved settlement of a controversy over the construction of Grayrocks Dam on a tributary of the Platte River in Wyoming.
The state of Nebraska and the National Wildlife Federation objected to the project, claiming it would jeopardize irrigation and wildlife downstream in Nebraska. The settlement satisfied requirements of the Endangered Species Act and allowed the Missouri Basin Power Project, owners of Grayrocks, to complete construction.
The settlement created a nonprofit, “which would manage the habitat in south-central Nebraska along the Platte for the whooping cranes,” which were endangered. “And that nonprofit is the Crane Trust,” Cooper said.
The organization has gone through different stages.
“We didn’t allow people on our land for decades,” he said.
People weren’t allowed to come out for crane season or any other time of the year.
“It was almost entirely a research center,” Cooper said.
When he arrived, “I opened it up to the public and encouraged people to come out,” he said.
In its pristine state, the land is a gem.
What Cooper always told people is “we’re not trying to change the whole world. We’re just trying to hang on to a postage stamp, of what Nebraska used to be.”
Cooper, who grew up in Hartington, was familiar with rural Nebraska, and had an affection for the land.
In working at the Crane Trust, “I wanted people to see it and I wanted people to appreciate what Nebraska was” when a French trader came up the river hundreds of years ago, he said. “I wanted people to see what Nebraska looked like at that time.”
The Crane Trust work ensures that sandhill and whooping cranes will continue to stop in big numbers.
“We really don’t touch the cranes,” he said. The trust restores habitat. If they aren’t met with good habitat, “the cranes may not come,” he said.
Visitors appreciate what they find.
Two sisters from Shanghai, who could barely speak English, visited the Crane Trust one year.
“We were in the blinds, and they started sobbing,” Cooper said.
The sisters had heard about the cranes their whole lives. “They wanted to come see it. And now they were here,” he said.
Overnight visitors may stay in three cottages and two suites. The facility could host 40 to 55 people a night.
Business in March is good enough that “we basically can fund most of our year because there’s so many people that come through the Nature Center and stay in the cottages,” he said.
According to a news release, the trust “engages in leading-edge research on bird migration, sustainable habitat management practices for restored lowland tallgrass prairies, and Platte River Basin ecology.”
In addition, “The Trust continues to execute its vision to develop the seven-mile stretch of the Platte River from the Alda Road to Highway 281, as one of the premiere migratory bird habitats in the world, and to protect the landscape for future generations,” according to the news release.
The trust introduced bison back to the Platte Valley in 2013 and now manages a herd of more than 150 bison.
Cooper moved to Grand Island when he started his work at the Crane Trust. “We’re from Omaha. So we moved back to Omaha a few years ago,” he said.
The trust has an endowment and is “running well,” he said. “The science is great. We’ve expanded the land and we welcome people from around the world.”
In a statement, Crane Trust Board Chair Brad Korell said, “Chuck’s leadership has been instrumental in creating one of the most incredible migration viewing experiences found anywhere in the world, and has become one of Nebraska’s largest tourist attractions. We are grateful for the contributions Chuck has made to help preserve the great crane migration for generations to come.”