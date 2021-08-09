Stepping down from the bench

BAfter almost 40 years of working with the law, including six years as a judge, Mark Young of Grand Island will hang up his robe and step down from the bench on Sept. 1.
The District Court judge, who turns 66 this month, has been thinking about retiring for a year or a year and a half.
“I just feel like it’s the right time for me. I’ve enjoyed this job and other jobs, but I think it’s time for me to step aside before I lose what effectiveness I have,” he said. “So it’s a good time for me to hang it up.”
A former Hall County attorney, Young has lived in Grand Island since 1982.
It’s hard to sum up four decades in the courts.
But, “I hope I’m remembered as a guy who showed up most days for work and was occasionally useful, or helpful,” Young said.
Young was appointed a District Court judge in 2015.
In the position, Young has appreciated having a “great staff. The courthouse is full of people who are great to work with,” he said. “It’s a challenging job, but it’s been rewarding. I’m not sure it’s a job you would say is enjoyable, but certainly it’s been rewarding and challenging.”
At this point, Young doesn’t plan to continue practicing law. “I intend to take three to four months to kind of figure out where I want to go. I want to stay useful,” he said. As far as practicing law again, he probably should never say never. “But that’s not really what I’m planning to do.”
Born in Missouri, Young grew up in Stuart, Neb., and Hawarden, Iowa. After graduating from West Sioux High School in Hawarden, he got his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He decided on a law career at the age of 19 or 20. “I was a history major. It seemed like a good idea. I needed to do something. I enjoyed reading and writing, so I thought why not give it a shot?” he said.
He’s happy doing indoor work.
At about the age of 18, when he was running a jackhammer during a string of 100 degree-plus days in Lincoln, he decided that his “career goal is air conditioning. I don’t care what it is but I’m going to have air conditioning,” he resolved.
Moving to Grand Island, Young worked with Legal Services four or five years. He was a deputy county attorney for eight or 10 years, after which he worked in private practice. Young served as Hall County attorney from 2004 to 2015.
Young, who has a courtroom in the Hall County Courthouse, serves the Ninth Judicial District.
“The District judges have statewide jurisdiction. So we can be sent wherever we’re needed,” he said.
But almost all of Young’s courtroom work has been in Hall and Buffalo counties. “I have occasionally gone and covered cases in Buffalo County,” he said.
All of Young’s jobs have had their challenges and their pluses, so he can’t pick a favorite.
“I really enjoyed working in a group, with a bunch of attorneys, either when I was in private practice or any of the other jobs I’ve had,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed this job as well. I think the three other district judges in this district are just wonderful people — great fun to be around and to work with. Very smart.”
In his resignation letter to the governor, Young wrote that it’s been an honor to serve the citizens of the Ninth Judicial District. He appreciates the support he’s gotten from the community and “certainly from the legal community as well,” he said.
Recently, the biggest challenges have involved COVID-19.
“I think every judge has felt a responsibility to keep everyone that has to come to court as safe as we can,” he said. “Unlike many places, people are generally here because they have to be, not because they want to be. So you feel the pressure to make sure they’re as safe as you can make them.”
Young’s wife, Susan Koenig, will continue to practice law.
They have a daughter who practices law in Colorado. When she told her parents she planned to follow in her parents’ footsteps. “I asked her if she’d slept through 18 years of supper,” Young said.
In retirement, does Young plan to work with any nonprofit organizations or any charitable causes?
“I used to be involved in different organizations around town. Your ability to do a lot of that is significantly restricted when you’re a judge,” he said. But he hopes to “get back into that. As I said, I want to stay useful in one capacity or another, and hope to be able to do that.”
What qualities make a good judge?
“You have to know the law. You have to be able to deal with all sorts of people,” he said. “Hopefully you show all sorts of people respect, and yet still maintain control of what’s happening, and make sure it’s an orderly proceeding.”