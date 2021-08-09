Stepping down from the bench

BAfter almost 40 years of working with the law, including six years as a judge, Mark Young of Grand Island will hang up his robe and step down from the bench on Sept. 1.

The District Court judge, who turns 66 this month, has been thinking about retiring for a year or a year and a half.

“I just feel like it’s the right time for me. I’ve enjoyed this job and other jobs, but I think it’s time for me to step aside before I lose what effectiveness I have,” he said. “So it’s a good time for me to hang it up.”

A former Hall County attorney, Young has lived in Grand Island since 1982.

It’s hard to sum up four decades in the courts.

But, “I hope I’m remembered as a guy who showed up most days for work and was occasionally useful, or helpful,” Young said.

Young was appointed a District Court judge in 2015.

In the position, Young has appreciated having a “great staff. The courthouse is full of people who are great to work with,” he said. “It’s a challenging job, but it’s been rewarding. I’m not sure it’s a job you would say is enjoyable, but certainly it’s been rewarding and challenging.”