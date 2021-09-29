Steve Riehle steps down as Hall County highway superintendent

Commissioner Scott Sorensen, who serves on the public works committee, said the decision to step down was also a personal one for Riehle.

“A lot of it has to do with Mr. Riehle wanting to take on his actual passion of being an engineer and doing those projects instead of handling some of the day-to-day stuff, and realistically it was a position that was two positions four years ago,” Sorensen told The Independent. “It was a lot for one guy to do, and the plan going forward is to split that into two jobs.”

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said she is pleased that Riehle will continue working for the county, and thanked him for his service as a department head.

“We’ve asked a great deal of him for a number of years, meaning he’s wearing two hats,” Lancaster told The Independent. “As Hall County grows and matures, and we have all this extra work to do, it was highly unfair, I think.”

She added, “We have a lot going on in this county. This works, I think, very well for everyone.”

The new department positions will be advertised on the Hall County website immediately.

