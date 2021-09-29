Steve Riehle steps down as Hall County highway superintendent

Steve Riehle is stepping down as Hall County highway superintendent.
Riehle will return to being the county’s highway engineer as the Hall County Public Works Department is restructured.
He announced the change at Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting.
It was a group decision, Riehle said.
“Working with the board on how the department should be structured, we’ve come up with an idea of how the restructuring could work with the Highway Department and benefit the Highway Department and even have benefits for myself,” he said.
Going forward, the county will have a public works director, a highway superintendent and a highway engineer.
“That’s the way we used to be structured, and that’s the direction we talked about with the board,” Riehle said. “That’s the direction going forward that works for us as a group.”
Riehle has been Hall County highway superintendent since 2017. He was hired as the county engineer in 2011. Before, he had served as city of Grand Island public works director and as an engineer for Nebraska Department of Roads.
Riehle will step down as superintendent on Oct. 6, at which point he will become highway engineer.
Commissioner Scott Sorensen, who serves on the public works committee, said the decision to step down was also a personal one for Riehle.
“A lot of it has to do with Mr. Riehle wanting to take on his actual passion of being an engineer and doing those projects instead of handling some of the day-to-day stuff, and realistically it was a position that was two positions four years ago,” Sorensen told The Independent. “It was a lot for one guy to do, and the plan going forward is to split that into two jobs.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said she is pleased that Riehle will continue working for the county, and thanked him for his service as a department head.
“We’ve asked a great deal of him for a number of years, meaning he’s wearing two hats,” Lancaster told The Independent. “As Hall County grows and matures, and we have all this extra work to do, it was highly unfair, I think.”
She added, “We have a lot going on in this county. This works, I think, very well for everyone.”
The new department positions will be advertised on the Hall County website immediately.