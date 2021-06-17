Sticky Rice food truck owner finally has his own restaurant

Manivong feels confident about having his own place because he has developed a good base of customers.

He moved the truck to its new location in March.

Sticky Rice is open for business just as much as it ever was. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Between lunch and dinner, he uses the time to restock.

He recommends that people order their meals online. It’s more convenient for both Manivong and his customers.

Even though the exterior is complete, Manivong is still remodeling his new home.

He’s doing the painting, the drywall and other uncomplicated chores.

Manivong does not have a wife or children. The business, he says, is his baby.

He leases the building from Filamon Sanchez of Sanchez Plaza.

If things work out, Manivong might be able to cook in his new building later this year. The biggest step will be installing a hood ventilation system.

A few years from now, Sticky Rice might be a sit-down restaurant. But that won’t happen anytime soon.