Stock dogs compete at Nebraska State Fair

“We have 35 dogs in the open class today (Monday), 10 dogs in nursery, seven dogs in intermediate and six dogs in the collegiate level,” Mundorf said. “In the open class today, we had seven or eight full runs. Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will do the same thing again and that night, those day one and day two go-rounds will be combined and then we will take the top 10 dogs to the Nebraska State Fair finals at 7 p.m. (Tuesday).”

Mundorf said competitors in all classes except the collegiate class competed for a buckle, prize money and points toward the national finals in Cheyenne, Wyo., next June.

Kaytie Henrickson of Ogallala, a recent NCTA graduate, competed for the final time in the collegiate class and also competed in the intermediate class. She said she began competing in the stock dog competitions a little more than two years ago when she began college.

“I have always liked dogs and working with the cattle and equine,” Henrickson said. “So when I was looking at clubs to join when going to school, I saw that they had ‘stock dog’ listed. I thought that would be pretty cool to check out, so I did it.”

Henrickson said there is “a lot of work” that goes into the cattle dog trials.