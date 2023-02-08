While serving a search warrant Tuesday, Grand Island police officers say they found a rifle that was taken in a recent burglary in Grand Island.

Officers visited the Alda home of Randy Thornton at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

During the search of the residence, at 30 Canary St., police allegedly found a Marlin model 882 SS .22-caliber rifle wrapped in a blanket on a bed in the living room.

Thornton, 28, later admitted to owning the rifle and recently receiving it.

The rifle was determined to be one of several stolen from a Grand Island residence in January.

Thornton was convicted of a felony in 2018.

He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.