Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Juvenile Apprehended in Grand Island

FILE PHOTO: Police Lights

The Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island Police Department have taken a juvenile into custody following a pursuit and search Thursday night in Grand Island.

Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling at 90 mph on Interstate 80 near the Phillips interchange. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle exited I-80 at the east Grand Island interchanger reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph while approaching the city. The trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety as the vehicle entered town.

A short time later, Grand Island Police Department officers located the vehicle near Louise and Adams streets and observed the suspect flee on foot.

Officers and troopers established a perimeter and a GIPD K-9 was utilized to locate the suspect and take him into custody. NSP dispatchers confirmed that the Impala had been reported stolen from Lincoln.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was transported to Grand Island Regional Center for medical clearance and then transported to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln.

Grand Island school calendar change causes controversy

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Merrick County

