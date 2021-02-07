Story of Hanssen family provides detailed look at early Grand Island

J.M. also described “market hunters,” who dramatically reduced the number of geese along the Platte River.

In the early 1880s, two men hunted geese for the market for two months every day in the spring.

“They were the first decoy and blind hunters our locality had ever heard of, using newspaper over sand piles as decoys.” J. M. wrote.

The hunters quit each day after they bagged 80 geese, “which must have been their daily contract,” he wrote.”They moved in during the forenoon and were often reported to have had their limit in an hour. The rest of the day was used to barrel and ship the geese and (to) load shells and get ready for the next day. It was reported that the Platte had a number of such outfits up and down the river.”

From the late 1870s to 1892, “I had the time of my life,” J.M. wrote. During those years, it became his duty “to supply the table with game,” not just with prairie chickens “and old roosters but the choicest that the countryside offered.”

He generally hunted two days a week. Sometimes he shot for longer periods on Saturdays with Sunday dinner in mind. “I always was glad when company was announced because that meant more” hunting, he wrote.