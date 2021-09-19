Streaming provides a life of luxury in modern age

And after going uphill to literally change the channel, nine out of the 13 clicks around the dial only resulted in static. You might get a fifth option if the wind was blowing right to get another ABC affiliate, which was a special day since its weekday, midafternoon cartoon lineup was superior to the steady local broadcasters.

Do the youths of today have to deal with these types of struggles? I think not.

The world of streaming now gives everyone more options to choose from to find nothing good to watch than in all of the other previous decades of the television era combined.

Odds are, if you faintly remember a series that lasted at least two seasons back in the early 1980s, if you search long enough you can find it in its entirety on some streaming service. Then you can vividly remember why that series only lasted two seasons and wish it was still a faint memory.

More and more streaming services pop up each week. Do you want sports? Do you want live TV options? Do you want movies? Do you want Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart breaking down Olympic equestrians?

It’s all now out there. We will run out of election conspiracy theories before we run out of new things to binge watch, even if another new series never debuts for the next 50 years.