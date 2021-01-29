Street superintendent applauds staff’s snow removal efforts

Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan is proud of the work her team did in clearing Grand Island’s streets of snow this week.

“It was a lot of snow,” Callahan said Thursday. “I think as you drive around now you forget how much snow it was in a short amount of time.”

The size of the job “speaks to the effort that these guys put out, and the fact that they are willing to put in the hours that are needed,” she said.

The Streets Division has 20 operators and two foremen, Callahan said.

During the height of the work, 13 employees and a foreman were busy. Some worked split shifts. A smaller group returned in the middle of the night to salt and treat the streets.

“We are a small group for the size of town that we have, but these guys just continue to push, (doing the things that) need to get done right then to make everyone safe,” Callahan said.

“They work very hard to hit those goals that we’ve set up for them. And every time we do it, I feel like we get a little bit better, which is something hard to do when it’s a pretty routine activity in the winter.”

But every storm is different.