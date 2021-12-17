Stretch of Grand Island's North Road open Friday

Today, North Road will be open from State Street/Cannon Road to Capital Avenue, the city of Grand Island’s Public Works Department announced.

The work is part of Phase 2 of the North Road Paving Improvement Project.

The project completion date is July 1, 2022. The contractor is well ahead of schedule, according to the city. The project will continue next spring to finalize sidewalks, fine grading, seeding and sodding.

The North Road project includes reconstruction from 13th Street to Capital Avenue. The project consists of removal of the existing 24-foot wide asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter, three-lane, 41-foot wide roadway section. A roundabout has been constructed at the intersection of North Road and State Street/Cannon Road. The project also includes storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and multiple private utility relocations.