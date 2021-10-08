Stretch of Grand Island's Old Potash opening today; portion remains closed

Old Potash Highway from Claude Road to Highway 281 is reopening today, announced the Grand Island Public Works Department.

Old Potash will continue to be closed from Wilmar Avenue to Webb Road and 400 feet east of Webb Road. Kaufman Avenue will continue to be closed north of Old Potash.

The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road paving improvement project, includes reconstruction of Old Potash Highway from Webb Road to North Road. The Old Potash work consists of removal of the existing asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter roadway section.

The construction of a new section of Claude Road from Old Potash to Faidley Avenue is also part of the project. Four roundabouts are being built as part of the project.

The intersections are at Old Potash and Wilmar, Old Potash and Claude, Old Potash and North Road and Claude and Faidley. The project also includes storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and sanitary sewer extensions.

The Old Potash Highway and Claude Road project is scheduled to be completed this fall with all roadways open to traffic. “The project team has been extremely efficient,” according to the city press release. The fall 2021 completion date is a year ahead of the contract completion date.

For more information on the roadway project, and other Public Works projects, visit the project’s web page at www.drivegi.com, or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.