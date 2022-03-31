Strong, independent women part of King’s lineage

I come from a long line of strong, independent women. Women who were brave and who took risks, big risks.

Women who possessed true grit. The grit and determination that it would take to move your family across an ocean to a new country.

Women who had guts. The guts to rise above social norms, to hunt and shoot a gun long before it was acceptable for a woman.

In honor of March and Women’s History Month, I would like to celebrate two trailblazers in my life.

Women like my great-grandmother, Anna Lovisa Larson. An immigrant from Sweden, she crossed an ocean in 1891 along with her husband, Anders, and their two small children, August and Annie.

Also known as Lovisa, she will be forever memorialized in Edith Swain McDermott’s “The Pioneer History of Greeley County, Nebraska.” Edith described Lovisa in the dedication of her book as, “The woman who left a rich home in Sweden, and found herself living in a dugout in Greeley County.”

Lovisa’s son, Alfred, was interviewed by Edith in September 1938, and explained, “Having been used to more than comfortable surroundings in their native land, they were somewhat shocked to find that the only place to live on the land that they had rented was a dugout on the side of a hill.”

Alfred continued, “With the fortitude which the pioneers of this new country displayed so frequently, they accepted the situation and lived in a dugout a year, then moved onto land which they had purchased northwest of Wolbach. Within a few years they built one of the handsomest homes in the county.”

Lovisa left her family in Sweden. She would return only twice in 45 years to the “old country” to visit her beloved Lunden, the family farm which remains in our family to this day.

She had to learn English, no small task. In addition to August and Annie, she went on to have five more children. Daughter Ellen and sons Harry and Alfred. Tragically, she lost twin boys who died shortly after birth.

She was known throughout Greeley County as the “Swedish Pipeline.” This pipeline would host many young Swedes who were looking for a new start in America, many who were Lovisa’s nieces and nephews.

Lovisa would host neighborhood gatherings. Her obituary in the Wolbach Messenger, Aug. 1936, stated “The Larson home was noted for its hospitality and a warm welcome always being extended to neighbors and friends.”

Lovisa’s granddaughter, Helen Teilmann Gregory of Boise, Idaho, comments, “In the early part of the last century, the recently immigrated Laron family lived in-and-about Greeley County. Grandma Larson loved to entertain and for these special occasions, was certain to use her prized 12-piece setting of Haviland Limoges china to serve hardy farm meals to the family and their many Nebraska friends.”

Helen continues, “My Aunt Nina Teilmann told me that at least two meats, two or more vegetables and several cakes were always prepared and with the help of her daughters and nieces, Lovisa saw that no Swede, Dane or friend went away hungry.

“Due to the size of the crowd, however, it was usually necessary to serve the meal in two shifts. After the first dozen folks were fed, the dishes were then washed and dried by “committee” and the meal was presented again in its entirety to those who had waited patiently, some perhaps consuming an occasional libation in the interim.”

Following her husband’s death in 1922, Lovisa would continue on with Anders legacy, owning and operating Larson Cattle Company for the next 14 years along with their three sons, August, Harry and Alfred.

She survived on into the Great Depression of the 1930s by diversifying and trying new ideas in order to maintain the family farm which remains in her family to this day.

The Wolbach Messenger, Aug. 6, 1936, reported the news of Lovisa’s death, “Mr. & Mrs. Larson were true pioneers of this community. They met and conquered the many hardships they encountered and in a short time built for themselves a comfortable home where Mrs. Larson spent her declining years. The deceased was respected by those who knew her for her honesty and uprightness of character.”

My paternal grandmother, Ethel Yax, was a woman who possessed a true pioneer spirit along with a healthy dose of tenacity.

Ethel was born Feb. 22, 1906, to Wallace and Eliza (Clement) Maxwell in rural Greeley County. The family moved to Wyoming and homesteaded. When she was a teenager, the family returned to Scotia.

As a young girl in the mid-1920s Ethel would work at the Home Hotel as a waitress for Mother Clark who operated the hotel and café.

Later in life, she would purchase this property and convert it into one of the first nursing homes in the state of Nebraska.

She married Leroy “Bud” Yax in 1927 at Greeley Sacred Heart Church. They began their life as man and wife sharing a small house along Fish Creek with Bud’s uncle, Will Halpin.

The growing Yax family later would move to the Halpin homeplace. The Great Depression along with its many challenges would morph into a Second World War along with gas and sugar rations. Ethel would diversify the farm’s stock by adding flocks of turkeys, which would become its saving grace.

She raised her five children, worked on the family farm alongside her husband and at a time when most women would begin to slow down in life, Ethel was just getting started.

According to an article in the Scotia Register dated 1954, “The Home Hotel in Scotia closed. The business had been one of the oldest in Scotia. It was known for its “mighty fine” family style cooking and clean rooms.”

A lifelong dream of becoming a nurse fueled the endeavor to purchase the empty hotel in August 1957. The Yax Rest Home held an open house after a four-month restoration in which the old hotel had been remodeled, modernized and partially refurbished.

Ethel later would add a ceramics shop and the facility would flourish until 1971 when rigid state rules and regulations would force its closure.

I am blessed to have descended from women warriors. Who, despite the challenges facing these Greeley County gals, stood strong and chased their dreams in the face of adversities and life’s trials.

Elizabeth King, a Nebraska resident, periodically writes for the Grand Island Independent. In recognition of Women’s History Month she writes about two of her relatives.