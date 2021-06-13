Strong momentum continues for U.S. beef and pork exports

U.S. beef and pork exports continue to build momentum in April after a record-break March performance, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Based on information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, USMEF said April exports of U.S. beef set another new value record at $808.3 million, up 35% from a year ago, with export volume reaching 121,050 metric tons – up 23% year-over-year and the fifth largest on record.
Strong beef exports is good news for Grand Island and Nebraska. Last year, beef exports from Nebraska totaled $1,296,170,000.
The JBS USA Grand Island facility, which is a two-shift, beef-processing plant that employs more than 3,600 people, has the capacity to process more than 1.4 million cattle per year. It currently exports to 20 countries around the world including Japan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Korea, Canada, Singapore and Chile.
For beef muscle cuts, USMEF said, exports were the third largest ever at 94,656 mt (up 21%), valued at a record $726.7 million (up 36%). For January through April, beef exports moved 5% ahead of last year’s pace at 454,398 mt, with value up 10% to $2.93 billion. Beef muscle cut exports were up 8% to 357,570 mt, valued at $2.63 billion (up 12%).
Pork exports were the sixth largest on record in April at 269,918 mt, up 2% from a year ago, according to USMEF. Export value was $749.2 million, up 10% and the fourth highest on record.
Pork muscle cuts followed a similar trajectory, increasing 3% in volume (224,179 mt) and 10% in value ($641.7 million). Through April, pork exports were 5% below last year at 1.05 million mt, valued at $2.82 billion (down 3%). Pork muscle cut exports were down 5% to 883,599 mt, valued at $2.43 billion (down 4%).
“Looking back at April 2020, it was a difficult month for red meat exports as we began to see COVID-related supply chain interruptions and food service demand took a major hit in many key markets,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “While it is no surprise that exports performed much better in April 2021, we are pleased to see that global demand continued to build on the broad-based growth achieved in March.”
Halstrom cautioned, however, that the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major concern for the U.S. meat industry, adding uncertainty to the business climate in many export destinations. Logistical challenges, including container shortages and ongoing vessel congestion at many U.S. ports, also present significant obstacles for red meat exports.
“While conditions are improving in many key markets, the COVID impact is the most intense it has ever been in Taiwan and heightened countermeasures are also in place in Japan and other Asian countries,” he said.
“But foodservice activity is climbing back in our Latin American markets and retail demand — both in traditional settings and in e-commerce — has been outstanding and USMEF continues to find innovative ways for the U.S. industry to capitalize on these opportunities. We are also working with ag industry partners and regulatory agencies to find ways to improve the flow of outbound cargo, which is essential to maintaining export growth.”
In addition to the overall value record, beef export value per head of fed slaughter also reached a new high in April at $367.45, up 1% from a year ago, reported USMEF.
Through April, per-head value averaged $343.70, up 5% from the same period last year. April exports accounted for 15% of total beef production and 12.6% for muscle cuts, each up about one full percentage point from a year ago. Through April, exports accounted for 14.4% of total beef production (steady with last year) and 12.1% for muscle cuts (up from 11.9%).
According to USMEF, April beef exports to South Korea increased 21% from a year ago to 23,482 mt, and just missed setting a new value record at $182.7 million (up 36% and slightly below the August 2020 high). Through April, exports to Korea were up 11% in volume (92,478 mt) and 15% in value ($686.7 million). Exports were also well ahead of the record pace of 2019, when full-year export value to Korea reached $1.84 billion.
Beef exports to China continued to soar in April, reaching a record 17,233 mt (up from just 1,367 mt a year ago). Export value to China was $130.6 million — up from $11.5 million. Through April, beef exports increased more than 1,300% in both volume (48,291 mt) and value ($364.6 million). These are new annual records, already exceeding the full-year totals posted in 2020.
According to USMEF, while Japan remains the leading volume destination for U.S. beef, April exports definitely felt the impact of Japan’s safeguard tariff, which was in effect from mid-March to mid-April.
During this time, USMEF reports, U.S. beef cuts entering Japan were tariffed at 38.5%, well above the rates imposed on major competitors. The rate for U.S. beef dropped to 25% on April 17, which is level with other major suppliers. U.S. trade officials are in consultations with their Japanese counterparts on the safeguard threshold, which USMEF expects to be exceeded every year unless it is increased. April exports to Japan were down 19% from a year ago at 25,293 mt, valued at $170.7 million (down 15%). Through April, exports were down 12% to 100,702 mt, valued at $655.9 million (down 9%).
April beef exports to Mexico far exceeded last year’s low totals at 17,190 mt (up 70%) valued at $79.3 million (up 128%), USMEF said. Through April, exports were still down 2% from a year ago in both volume (68,721 mt) and value ($324.4 million), but demand is trending upward with the gradual recovery of food service and tourism activity in Mexico.
USMEF reports that pork export value per head slaughtered was $69.22 in April, down 5% from a year ago. Through April, per-head value averaged $63.66, down 4% from the same period last year. April exports accounted for 32% of total pork production and 28.6% for muscle cuts. These ratios were down from 36.2% and 32.2%, respectively, in April 2020, when pork production was down significantly due to COVID-related obstacles. Through April, exports accounted for 30.4% of total pork production and 27.4% for muscle cuts — each down about two percentage points from a year ago.
April pork exports to Mexico were the largest of 2021 at 67,365 mt, up 58% from a year ago, with value more than doubling to $143.4 million (up 126%). Through April, shipments to Mexico were 7% ahead of last year’s pace at 254,377 mt, with value up 18% to $488.5 million. While much of the U.S. pork entering Mexico is for further processing, retail demand has strengthened in supermarkets and emerging venues such as convenience stores.