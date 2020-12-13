Strong October for pork, beef exports

“But the U.S. industry has responded positively to these challenges and the demand dynamics for red meat are quite strong as we approach year’s end. When the gains made at retail over the past several months are combined with a stronger food service recovery, the prospects for export growth are very promising.”

‘Rising momentum’

While China/Hong Kong remains this year’s leading destination for U.S. pork exports, October data showed rising momentum in several key markets.

Exports to Japan were the largest since April at 34,854 mt (up 18% from a year ago), valued at $146.9 million (up 20%). These results pushed January-October exports to Japan 4% above last year’s pace in volume (318,962 mt) and 6% higher in value ($1.34 billion).

U.S. pork continues to increase its share of Japan’s ground seasoned pork imports, which is now 72% compared to 57% last year.

Value of these imports reached $275 million through October, up 51% year-over-year, reflecting tariff reductions in the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement and strong consumer demand for sausages and other processed pork products.

October pork exports to Mexico were the largest since March at 60,798 mt, up 11% from a year ago, valued at $104.8 million (up 8%).