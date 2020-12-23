Strong wind, snow today, but better weather on the way for Christmas

A winter storm moved into central Nebraska late Tuesday night and will last until this evening.
For towns north of Highway 92, a blizzard warning is in effect. This includes such towns as Central City, St. Libory, Ord and Polk.
“Ord had a high wind of 66 mph early Wednesday morning,” said Merl Heinlein, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Nebraska counties along Interstate 80 and Highway 6 corridors are in both a high wind warning and winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. With that Heinlein said winds could reach the 60 mph mark in the Tri-Cities.
The storm is part of a blizzard system that stretches from Minnesota and Wisconsin down to Nebraska.
The wind and blowing snow make for dangerous road conditions and limited visibility on roads.
Heinlein said that there is good news, however. The worst part occurs today.
“This is a quick system that should die down by 6 p.m.,” he said.
Heinlein said that although 1-4 inches of snow is expected to fall in some areas, the wind and snow will subside this evening.
“Both the wind and snow should dissipate between 4 and 6 p.m.,” he said, adding that the snow should only be flurries by then.
Winds will continue to blow but closer to the 25 mph-35 mph range tonight with a low temperature of 14.
The storm, although only lasting one day, will have lingering effects on the temperature for Christmas Eve.
“Tomorrow will be a dry day, however, it will be chilly,” said Heinlein. “Wind chill values could make temps feel like they are in the teens.”
Don’t expect a white Christmas Day. Heinlein said it will be “dry and temperatures in the 40s, and calm winds for Christmas.”
Those who are traveling after the holiday should see better conditions this weekend.
The National Weather Service says Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 33 with a small chance of snow Sunday night. Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
There’s another chance of precipitation Tuesday with a 30% chance of snow and mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 32.