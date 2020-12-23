Strong wind, snow today, but better weather on the way for Christmas

A winter storm moved into central Nebraska late Tuesday night and will last until this evening.

For towns north of Highway 92, a blizzard warning is in effect. This includes such towns as Central City, St. Libory, Ord and Polk.

“Ord had a high wind of 66 mph early Wednesday morning,” said Merl Heinlein, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Nebraska counties along Interstate 80 and Highway 6 corridors are in both a high wind warning and winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. With that Heinlein said winds could reach the 60 mph mark in the Tri-Cities.

The storm is part of a blizzard system that stretches from Minnesota and Wisconsin down to Nebraska.

The wind and blowing snow make for dangerous road conditions and limited visibility on roads.

Heinlein said that there is good news, however. The worst part occurs today.

“This is a quick system that should die down by 6 p.m.,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heinlein said that although 1-4 inches of snow is expected to fall in some areas, the wind and snow will subside this evening.