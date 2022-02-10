 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Structure fire Thursday morning at Grand Island house
Structure fire - 119 E. 11th St.

The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday morning at 119 E. 11th St.

 Independent/Jeff Bahr

The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire this morning at 119 E. 11th St.

The fire started at about 11 a.m. Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said the fire may have started in the basement of the house, which is near the intersection of East 11th and Sycamore streets.

According to Hall County Assessor records, the house is owned by William Mechem.

Details about the fire are unclear. Check back at theindependent.com for updates.

