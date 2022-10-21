Student column: Family means everything

Lilo and Stitch once said, “Ohana means family, and family means nobody is left behind or forgotten.”

Essentially family is defined as a group of individuals who are related by birth, marriage or adoption and who at one point have lived under one roof.

To me family is composed of people who love each other unconditionally and care for one another no matter what happens. This doesn’t have to be people who are related, but it can also include friends and pets.

For example, my dog is family even though we are not the same species. He has helped me grow in more ways than I could have ever imagined. He is always reminding me to be there for others like he is for me and reminds me to go outside every once in a while to appreciate nature.

I’ve always considered family to be the people and animals around me who strive to make me a better person. They want me to become the best version of myself.

I read a book recently that focused on a group of kids who rode trains illegally. They were trying to get away from their old and unwanted lives. The characters became quick friends and forged a bond like no other. It made me realize that not everyone calls their biological siblings and parents family.

There are disagreements in every family — whether it comes from different opinions, points of view or political standpoints. Sometimes mistakes are made and can’t be fixed with a simple apology.

My family can definitely feel crazy at times, and we tend to argue a lot, but I know that they will always be there for me.

It’s hard to realize that I’ll have to leave home for college in a few months. I won’t be able to see them every day. It’ll be a hard adjustment, and I’ll have to learn how to be more independent.

Although I love my family, I will say I’m excited to have a little more freedom and space that I don’t always have at home.

My parents are two people that I know will catch me if I start falling, and my siblings are the ones who can make me laugh in any situation.

Through all the teasing and sibling rivalry, we always try to support one another and try our best to be mindful.

When life gets tough, I know I can always rely on my mom’s advice and bear hugs, my dad’s honesty and jokes, my sister’s humor and encouragement and my brother’s memes and jokes.

Although people don’t get to choose their biological families, they can choose to surround themselves with people who feel like family.

Having friends that feel like family definitely makes life less stressful for me. They’ve constantly kept me motivated and have gotten me to try new things.

If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be as involved with school activities as I am. I wouldn’t be as open to trying new things if I didn’t have people like them in my life.

We’ve had our ups and downs like every friend group does, but the difference is that we don’t give up. Every relationship is different, but we try our best to communicate clearly with each other and learn from our mistakes.

It was hard for me to make friends at school, but talking to people around me and hanging out with them as much as I could made it a little easier.

Being vulnerable and open in front of others has been a difficult concept for me, but my friends made it feel easy. We’ve had to work hard to keep all of us together, and every moment was worth it.

Meeting new people is and always will be difficult for me, but I’ve learned that some friendships can turn into family.

I’ve had a lot of things in my life to worry about, but family isn’t one of them. They will always be a part of my life, and I hope to make them proud one day.

Family is and will always be forever for me.