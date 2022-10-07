Student column: Hurricane Ian still affecting many

Sept. 8, 1900, was a terrifying day for many near the island city of Galveston, Texas.

Hurricane Galveston made its way toward town, where many people laid unsuspecting of the storm that was coming their way.

The Category 4 hurricane destroyed more than 3,600 buildings and caused the deaths of 6,000 to 12,000 people. Winds surpassed 135 mph.

At the time, many believed that damage could have been prevented if it weren’t for the lack of communication with the U.S. Weather Bureau (currently known as the National Weather Service).

Technology has improved since then and has grown to a point of accuracy where warnings can be made, but many still criticize late warnings and evacuations.

Hurricane Galveston is still considered to be the deadliest hurricane in the U.S., but people have been hit with many hurricanes over the last few years: Hurricane Katrina, Lake Okeechobee, Cheniere Caminada and many more.

They have all caused immense damages and losses. Lives were taken and homes were destroyed as strong winds and water trampled cities and towns.

Rescue teams and volunteers from all over the world came together to support the people who were hit, but each storm brought hardships for many families.

I have never experienced a natural disaster, and I can’t begin to imagine the hurt that many people are feeling today knowing that Hurricane Ian made its way to Florida on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane.

Winds were around 150 mph as it hit the southwest coast at the island of Cayo Costa, near Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

That night, winds slowed to 90 mph, but storm surge warnings remained effective while heavy rain continued.

People were told to evacuate their homes, and many made the decision to leave, but not everyone could make it out before the storm surge hit. They were left to hope for the best and take cover in their homes.

Officials have said that more than 100 people have died. Fifty-five of which were in Lee County on the southwest Coast. Twenty-four deaths were recorded in Charlotte County.

The search continues with volunteers operating rescue missions, but much of Florida is still flooded and hard to get to.

Since last week, more than 1,600 people have been rescued, and people who evacuated have come back home to find their homes unrecognizable. More than 570,000 homes and businesses are without power.

Florida Power and Light Co. have said that they expect to restore service to the majority of their customers by Oct. 7.

Until then, many are trying to use the things around them, using flashlights, portable chargers and their phones to light their homes.

Many points of distribution (PODS) have been opened in Florida since Oct. 1. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) team has been distributing food, water and ice to local communities.

Some locations include: EngleWood Center Plaza, Twin Lakes Park and Nocatee Elementary School. There are more locations listed at flgov.com.

The Red Cross is also providing shelter for many who need a safe place to stay.

Disaster assistance is free, and no identification needs to be made. Masks are required, and people are encouraged to bring prescribed medications, important documents and extra clothing. People can also visit the shelter for food and water if that is what is needed.

More than 829,000 meals and 3.8 million bottles of water have been distributed so far.

In this time of need, it’s important to remember to be kind and to help one another as much as possible. Hope is something that is often lost when it is needed the most.

There are many families who are currently struggling with the loss of family members, the loss of homes and the loss of their belongings.

People are still healing and will continue to heal in the weeks to come.

I hope our communities will continue to strengthen and come together to support one another during this time of need.