Student column: My writing start

The wind in my face flung my hair back as I pedaled down our old trailer road. My dad told me not to go fast, but how could I resist when my uncle asked for a race.

We were both young kids at the time and both of us wanted to win. One minute I was in my seat far ahead of him and the next I was on the cold cement ground eating his dust. I hadn’t seen the crack on the road and my bike had all but flown.

I landed near my aunt’s house but scraped my knees pretty hard. I didn’t check to see how bad the scrape was until I got back home.

My uncle asked if I was okay, but I said I would be fine. He left saying goodbye and I snuck inside my house limping a little.

I checked in the restroom and discovered a scrape as big as a medium sized rock. I tried covering them with bandages I found in my closet, but nothing got past my parents.

My dad found out almost immediately and lectured me on not riding my bike fast. My mom came home and comforted me saying it would be okay.

She told me that it was okay to fall as long as I get back up again. Let’s just say I learned an important lesson that day and would remember it for as long as I lived.

This story was the first column I wrote for my journalism class during my freshman year of high school. It was the story that started everything for me.

I remember it clearly because my teacher, Roger Holsinger, commented and said I would make a good writer.

He asked if he could publish it on the school newspaper and I said yes not thinking too much about it. I was definitely excited but didn’t know how to react having other people read my writing.

The next couple days were spent reading and watching the news in class. My teachers mentioned my story and it made me really excited.

Seeing my column on the newspaper made me feel heard and it made me feel proud that I was able to create something that people were interested in.

Holsinger came up to me a few days later and asked if I would be interested in joining his newspaper staff my sophomore year. It didn’t take long for me to say “yes” and I ended up signing up for the class.

Let’s just say journalism was something that I learned to love and take pride in. I have been writing at GISH for three years now.

Writing, to me, is a way of expressing my feelings and thoughts that I want to share with the world. Writing is a way to get important information to the public, so that people know what is going on around them.

Lately it’s been difficult for me to figure out what I want to write about. I feel like whatever I write won’t be at the quality at which I started writing stories during my sophomore year.

It’s gotten tough for me to give people what they want and figure out aspects of my life that would be interesting to others.

Although it can get tough sometimes, I wouldn’t want to do anything else with my free time. I love being able to share my life and news with others.

Being able to meet so many people in just one career is absolutely amazing to me. I’m grateful for all of the opportunities that have come from journalism and I am grateful to the people who have shown me the ropes.

Writing has always provided me with a sense of security and understanding. I hope that my stories can do the same for others.

I not only want to be a writer that tells the news right, but a writer that can provide people with stories where they can find someone they can relate to.

My love for writing started with a story about bike riding and falling. I am thankful for everything that’s happened to me since I joined the newspaper and can’t wait to continue writing more stories in the future.