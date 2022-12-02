Student column: Patience is key

Why won’t he stop crying? I hear people ask in the restaurant, as we watch a toddler throw a tantrum. His parents are doing the best they can to calm him down, but nothing seems to stop his screams.

When is this line going to move? I ask as we pull into a lane overfilled with traffic. The red light stopped us from going home.

Are we almost there? My sister yells as we cruise down curvy roads to our vacation destination. She’s tired of being cramped in the back seat with my brother and I.

All of these questions are things we ask ourselves on a daily basis. Questions that we are dying to know the answers for.

I’ve always struggled with patience. I’ve envied people that have it because it’s easy for them to concentrate and stay relaxed. People with patience are known to be good-natured and they understand that not everything happens at once.

My mom used to tell me that patience is the key to everything. That taking a deep breath and realizing that things will come together in the end was powerful.

I learned the importance of having patience one autumn day, during elementary school, when we were taking the annual MAP’s reading test. I was sitting at my small desk tapping my pencil on the side of my computer, trying to calm my nerves as I struggled to remember any information we learned that year.

The test was fairly difficult for me and as we continued, I struggled to focus. All of my peers started to turn in their tests and got to move on to the other subjects. My leg started shaking. There were only five of us taking the test left, four…three… and then only two. Another student and I were the only ones left. I took a choppy breath and looked up at the clock.

I’d been sitting there for at least an hour, maybe more. I still had to answer 30 questions and my patience was running thin. I remember trying to answer the questions faster, but the more I read the more confused I got.

Eventually, my teacher came up to me and told me to take a walk to the water fountain at the end of our hall and use the restroom. At the water fountain, I remember hot tears rolling down my face. I remember wondering why I wasn’t smart enough to finish the test like the rest of my peers.

As I was crying, one of my favorite paras walked up to me and gave me the warmest back hug I’ve ever experienced. She asked what was wrong and took time to comfort me.

She told me to have patience and to take all day if I had to, but to dominate that test. She explained to me that everyone had their own pace and that as long as I tried my best everything would be okay. As a kid, I trusted her.

After she helped me wipe my tears and gave me a jolly rancher for luck, I went back into my classroom head held high. I took a deep breath and finished at my own pace. I’ve got to say she was right. I did my best, took my time,and got one of the best scores I’d ever gotten.

That day, I learned that doing things at my own pace would be beneficial to me. It would help me stay calm and remind me that I’m always trying my best no matter what results I get.

After years of stressing I’ve come to the conclusion that patience is the key to relieving stress.

It not only allows me to be more productive, but it also allows me to be happier. Having patience allows me to take control of my life and helps me think situations through without getting overwhelmed by my emotions.

I will never forget the para who walked up to me that day and taught me that finishing first isn’t always the way to do things. It’s better to have patience and know that everything happens in its own time.