Student Column: The troubles of choosing a major

College is said to be the experience of a lifetime, but according to career exploration websites about 44% of high school students don’t know

what they want to do after graduation.

Most students go into college blind and some don’t really know what to expect, especially when it comes to deciding on a major and minor. Most adults don’t know what they want to do with their lives, but we are expected at young ages to decide what we want to become.

The expectation to go to college for most teenagers nowadays is pretty high. Most jobs require an education beyond a high school degree.

I’ve always viewed myself going to college because even if you get a degree for something you don’t enjoy anymore, you still have a degree to work with.

Most jobs will hire people if they provide some sort of degree and experience for the job, even if it’s not exactly what you studied for.

Studying at college can give people a degree that can be used to work in multiple different fields if needed.

For example, my mom has an accounting degree from when she went to college. Although she works with numbers, she also partly works with fixing computers. That was not what they taught her in college and definitely not what she signed up for, but it was what was needed at her job at the time.

Over time, I’ve also learned that there will always be bad days and good days when working at your job. I’ve learned that a job is something that most people do to earn money for what they really want to do in life.

For example, I work to earn money to pay for things like homecoming or movie theater tickets. I work so that I can buy my own clothes and save for the things I want to buy.

Working even your dream job might not turn out the way you want it to, but if it earns you the money to do the things you truly enjoy, then in my opinion the degree is still worth it.

Going to college also gives people the opportunities to make friends and acquaintances from all different parts of the world. The people you meet in college will most likely give you a better understanding of why you’re there in the first place.

The costs of college definitely make me more hesitant to go, especially because it is pretty expensive unless scholarships are involved.

Not knowing how to apply for scholarships can also have its difficulties and struggles. Scholarship season is passing by and it’s definitely difficult for me to think about.

It’s not always easy, but I think the best thing we can do as students is to pick and choose our battles. Taking things one day at a time will help us focus more on the now and less about the future.

Some things I’ve tried to start doing is talking to a few people around me about the things that I am good at, so that I can take those views into consideration and choose a career.

I have also noticed that it is best if you narrow down the choices of schools you want to go to and look at the jobs available in your area, so that you know work will be waiting for you after college.

There will always be time to change your major if need be or if you find a new job that suits your skills better.

Just because you get a certain degree does not mean that it closes the door for other opportunities.

It’s okay to not have your whole life planned out because chances are life is going to throw hurdles at you and is going to change your course more times than you can count.

Choosing a major may be difficult for a lot of students right now but just know that people have struggled in the past and are going to struggle in the future, but have turned out fine.

College is just another stepping stone in life, it’s not meant to belittle or confuse you. It’s meant to help you reach the goals you have in mind for your life.