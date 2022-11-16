Student column: Watching 'Mulan' taught me a lot

After years and years of watching Disney movies with my mom and sister, snuggled up in our blankets and eating buckets of popcorn, my favorite one continues to be “Mulan.”

Growing up, I saw that she was not only brave and smart, but also selfless. She sacrificed everything for her family: her honor, her family’s honor, and almost her life. She stood beside men who didn’t think a woman could fight and proved to me that people can do anything they put their mind to.

Powerful women have always existed in our history. To name two: Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks. Harriet Tubman is known for helping slaves gain their freedom by leading them through the Underground Railroads. Rosa Parks is known for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man. They are both recognized as activists that helped with the Civil Rights Movement. They are known as some of the greatest women in our history.

I was taught from an early age to be independent and not rely on others to give me everything. Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman did not earn their mark by doing nothing, they worked hard for a cause that they believed in. Most things in life like respect and money are earned, not just given out.

As humans, having problems can feel like the end of the world, but all we can do is work hard and put in the effort to make a change and solve our problems day by day.

Watching “Mulan” as a little girl taught me a numerous amount of lessons. The first lesson is to never give up.

When Mulan was first discovered by her comrades and generals, they all turned their backs to her. They let her live, but only because she saved the captain’s life. He told her to go home; that war was no place for a girl like her.

She could have chosen to go home when she saw the enemy troops rise from the bloodied snow; she could have let China be destroyed when she overheard their plan to kill the emperor, but instead, she swung onto her horse and went to help her troop.

Not only did that take bravery, but it also took perseverance. I don’t know if I could’ve done what she did, but it taught me that life wasn’t always going to be easy. I’m going to come across obstacles that lead me astray, but I need to have the courage to continue to work hard and keep doing what I’m doing in order to succeed.

Mulan also taught me that it’s okay to not know who I am and that I don’t need to belong in one specific group.

I’ve always found Mulan’s actions to be relatable and understandable. It was refreshing to see a princess that didn’t fit society’s viewpoints and someone who didn’t necessarily belong to one side.

Mulan was not like other girls who wanted to be married and were made to fit a certain mold. She was a girl who wanted freedom and wanted to do something more with her life.

Throughout her journey, it was nice to see the transition of how she got accepted in the troop and became friends with Yao, Ling, and Chien Po.

She didn’t know who she was or what she was doing in the beginning of the movie, but towards the end she realized she didn’t have to meet everyone’s expectations; she could be her own person.

I think that past and present generations can relate to her in the sense that life is not a race but a slow journey that takes time and patience.

The last thing she taught me was to always try new things, even if I don’t think it’s for me.

When Mulan decided to take her fathers armor and sword to go fight in the war, she didn’t know what awaited her. Everything was a mystery and without the events that took place, she might not have become the person she became at the end of the movie.

At times trying new things might not seem like the funnest thing to do, but I think they help fuel our curious minds.

“Mulan” has and will always be my favorite Disney princess movie. Not only did “Mulan” show me courage and perseverance but also loyalty and the success people can get from working hard.