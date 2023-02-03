Sixty students from eight area high schools converged in Hastings to share strategic social media knowledge, thanks to a student-led effort.

Doniphan Trumbull High School students inspired Educational Service Unit 9 to host the first Social Media Team Day on Tuesday, which brought student social media gurus together to exchange ideas and tips for promoting their school.

Amy Schultz, a professional learning specialist at ESU 9, located in Hastings, took the students’ suggestion to heart.

“When a student asks for an opportunity like that … you say ‘Yes.’”

The event was at “max capacity,” Schultz said Tuesday.

“We have nine school districts here (and) we have 60 participants. They are here today to learn ways that they can enhance their social media brand.”

Schools using social media is nothing new, but having content produced and delivered by students is, Schultz said.

“For a while school districts were hiring an outside company to do some of their posting for them. Now, it's a career that kids are interested in. So why not give them that exposure and experience in the school buildings?”

Northwest Public School couldn’t pass up the opportunity, even though they are not in ESU 9’s coverage area, said Northwest business teacher Noah Journey.

“I got an email from parent (whose student) is in the class that I teach … social media,” Journey said. “We figured, yeah, might as well try it out. It will be their first time and kind of see what they've got. We wanted to kind of branch out and see what we could get out of it.”

Journey said Northwest’s ESU doesn’t offer a conference like the event in Hastings. Schultz said she was unaware there was anything like it in any other area in Nebraska.

Recent Adams Central (Hastings) graduate Dante Boelhower was keynote speaker. Boelhower “bet on himself,” Schultz said, and has already begun a successful social media production business.

Boelhower said social media gives people opportunities to share their gifts.

“Nowadays, anybody can be a creator and showcase their gifts, whether it's singing or art or different things. Using social media the right way can help promote that.”

Sandy Creek eighth grader Keaton Corman said his primary role on Sandy Creek’s media team, including working with Striv, has been to “entertain and inform.”

“It’s cool to see the production side of it,” he said, adding that collaborating with students from other schools was beneficial.

Boelhower said, “I think there's a really cool event just to be able to branch out into different areas and try new things.”

Schultz said the conference included challenges involving school-specific teams, as well as blended teams.

One 15-minute task had school teams generating content to share what they were doing at Social Media Team Day, while including specific elements.

“They mixed with school teams, and had to engage in questions that were around the room. Then they had to go make a commercial pitch – if you were to take this back to your school, and tell them the answer to your question, what would you say?” Schultz said of another challenge, which involved creating commercials.

Students also learned more about using the content editing program Canva.

There were plenty of lessons on team building and leadership, too.

“We got quite a bit of, how do (other schools) post, how they set things up with their roles – who gets to do what?” Journey said.

Boelhower said he would have benefitted from events like the one at ESU 9 when he was a student.

“You get a real world experience with events like this.”

Koen Johnson is one of the Doniphan Trumbull students who conceived of the event after presenting at an ESU event. He said creating content develops leadership and confidence, too.

“If you post, everyone knows about it. They look up to you and they know that you post,” he said.

Johnson also said collaboration was a goal kept in mind when thinking about having Social Media Team Day.

“Everyone has different ideas, and some ideas are really good. Some ideas may not be the best, but it's still good to hear,” he said. “I could have a good idea that someone else didn't know about, or they could have a good idea for me. It just helps each other, and makes everyone better.”

One of the most-talked about ideas among the Northwest team on the ride back to Grand Island was getting sponsorships, Journey said.

“(Getting) some kind of some money going through our class and the endless opportunities that you can do with sports and entertainment at Northwest with extra funding would be just phenomenal.”

Like the student and educator attendees, Schultz was excited about the event’s success.

“It’s something we would like to continue to offer,” she said. “I feel like we have data already just by the number of schools and participants.

“It might get to the point where we have to house it somewhere else or host it somewhere else because we've outgrown our facility in year one already.”

Journey said Northwest would more than likely attend again.

“We will definitely be going back in next year when they have it and see what else we can pick up from other schools,” he said. “I would highly suggest anybody in the area get involved with it.”