Student leads voter registration effort at Grand Island Senior High

The Hall County Election Commission office will hold training sessions this month for deputy registrars. These are volunteers who help people register to vote and can hold voter registration events.

The bulk of the training focuses on the voter registration form itself and the information that is needed, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.

“We need to know if a voter is at least 18, that they’re a citizen, that they don’t have a felony, that they haven’t been found mentally incompetent, that they’ve picked a political party and that their handwriting is legible,” Overstreet said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are regulations for when and where deputy registrars can host events.

“There’s a blackout period when you get close to an election where you can’t do registration,” she said. “There are regulations on how far away you would need to be from where alcohol sales are occurring. There are regulations on being separate from political party activity or from a candidate or campaign. We go over all those things.”

Overstreet applauded Bartling’s efforts.