Student leads voter registration effort at Grand Island Senior High

Want to make a difference in the democratic process locally?
Become a deputy registrar.
Grand Island Board of Education student representative Kendall Bartling, of Grand Island Senior High; Jacob Redman, who teaches government; and three other students have completed training to become certified Hall County deputy registrars.
With that certification, Bartling was able to hold a COVID-safe voter registration drive Monday exclusively for staff members and students older than 18.
Within 10 minutes of its start, they already had signed up nine new voters.
Bartling said he has long believed in the importance of voting.
“When I was a freshman here back in 2018, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I actually organized a similar drive,” he said. “I’m a big believer in representation in government and this is no different. Back then, it was more of, I can’t register to vote but I can help others. Now that I am a registered voter, I’m able to do this sort of event with the proper training.”
Redman said he was more than ready to help Bartling’s efforts by training to become a deputy registrar.
“I know there’s been some limitations with the pandemic as far as who we can let into the building,” he said, “so if we can get students and staff to help young people register to vote, I always think that’s a good thing.”
The Hall County Election Commission office will hold training sessions this month for deputy registrars. These are volunteers who help people register to vote and can hold voter registration events.
The bulk of the training focuses on the voter registration form itself and the information that is needed, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
“We need to know if a voter is at least 18, that they’re a citizen, that they don’t have a felony, that they haven’t been found mentally incompetent, that they’ve picked a political party and that their handwriting is legible,” Overstreet said.
There are regulations for when and where deputy registrars can host events.
“There’s a blackout period when you get close to an election where you can’t do registration,” she said. “There are regulations on how far away you would need to be from where alcohol sales are occurring. There are regulations on being separate from political party activity or from a candidate or campaign. We go over all those things.”
Overstreet applauded Bartling’s efforts.
“We have a lot of kids turning 18 who will be graduating and we want to make sure they’re registered before they go off into the world either in their careers or in college,” she said.
Voters are needed in any election.
People also need to be registered to vote for other activities, though. Signing a petition is one example.
“Last summer when the petitions were turned in for medical marijuana, expanded gambling, payday lending, there were a lot of signatures that were gathered in Hall County that we could not count because people weren’t registered (to vote),” Overstreet said.
Deputy registrar certification is good for about three years. Many Hall County deputy registrars had their training expire at the end of February.
There were about 30, but now that number has dropped to about 10, Overstreet said.
The right to vote is important, she emphasized.
“Virtually every decision government makes affects people on a day-to-day basis,” Overstreet said. “It affects the housing we live in, the wages we’re paid, the streets we drive on, the parks we have. There’s not one facet of life from sun up to sun down that isn’t affected by some level of government.”
Deputy registrar training will take place at noon and at 4:30 p.m. March 15, and at 8 a.m. March 17 at Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
To reserve a spot, contact the Hall County Election Commission office at 308-385-5085 or email tracyo@hallcountyne.gov.